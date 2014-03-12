SINGAPORE, March 12 Gold held on to overnight gains on Wednesday to trade near its highest in four months, as global uncertainty over economic growth and tensions in Ukraine burnished the metal's safe-haven appeal. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold eased 0.1 percent to $1,347.40 an ounce by 0027 GMT, after gaining 0.8 percent on Tuesday. * Ukraine's government appealed for Western help on Tuesday to stop Moscow annexing Crimea but the Black Sea peninsula, overrun by Russian troops, seemed fixed on a course that could formalise rule from Moscow within days. * China's first bond default and weak data on exports have worried investors about the health of the world's second-biggest economy. Copper and iron ore prices have been hit hardest. * Pakistan has extended its ban on gold imports to March 31, as it tries to stop smuggling to India where high import duties have made supplies scarce. * Gold-backed exchange-traded products saw inflows of $500 million in February, a reversal from 13 consecutive months of outflows, according to BlackRock. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * Asian stock markets were set to turn lower on Wednesday as economic uncertainty in China and the United States combined with political tensions in Ukraine to keep investors sidelined. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1000 Euro zone Industrial production 1200 India Industrial output 1800 U.S. Federal budget PRICES AT 0027 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1347.4 -1.94 -0.14 Spot silver 20.87 0.05 0.24 Spot platinum 1462.49 4.69 0.32 Spot palladium 762.75 -1.95 -0.26 Comex gold 1347.1 0.4 0.03 Comex silver 20.89 0.075 0.36 Euro 1.3856 DXY 79.788 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Ed Davies)