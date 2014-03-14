SINGAPORE, March 14 Gold rose to fresh six-month highs on Friday and was headed for its best weekly gain in four weeks, buoyed by mounting tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine, and worries over an economic slowdown in China. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold rose 0.4 percent to $1,375.26 an ounce by 0020 GMT, after hitting fresh six-month high of $1,375.95. * The metal has gained nearly 3 percent this week, marking its sixth straight weekly gain. * Russia launched new military exercises near its border with Ukraine on Thursday, showing no sign of backing down on plans to annex its neighbour's Crimea region despite a stronger than expected drive for sanctions from the EU and United States. * German Chancellor Angela Merkel warned of "catastrophe" unless Russia changes course, while in Ukraine a man died in fighting between rival protesters in a mainly Russian-speaking city. * Data on Thursday showed China's economy slowed markedly in the first two months of the year, with growth in investment, retail sales and factory output all falling to multi-year lows. * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 2.10 tonnes to 813.30 tonnes on Thursday. * The Bank of England is consulting users of its gold vaults over a review of its charges for storing and handling bullion, a source close to the process said. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * Asian shares skidded to a three-week low and the yen held steady at lofty levels on Friday, as heightened tension in Ukraine ahead of a weekend referendum prompted investors to shed riskier assets. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1000 Euro zone Q4 unemployment 1355 U.S. University of Michigan sentiment index PRICES AT 0020 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1375.26 5.27 0.38 Spot silver 21.24 0.11 0.52 Spot platinum 1475 3.5 0.24 Spot palladium 775.72 2.72 0.35 Comex gold 1376 3.6 0.26 Comex silver 21.295 0.097 0.46 Euro 1.3863 DXY 79.629 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Ed Davies)