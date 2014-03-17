SINGAPORE, March 17 Gold rose for a fifth session on Monday in its longest winning streak in two months to hit a fresh six-month high as Crimea voted to join Russia, heightening geopolitical tensions between Moscow and the West. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold rose 0.3 percent to $1,386.44 an ounce by 0022 GMT, after earlier hitting $1,391.76 - its highest since Sept. 9. * Mounting tensions between Russia and the West spurred safe-haven demand for the metal. * Russian state media said Crimeans voted overwhelmingly to break with Ukraine and join Russia on Sunday, as Kiev accused Moscow of pouring forces into the peninsula and warned separatist leaders "the ground will burn under their feet". * U.S. President Barack Obama told Russian President Vladimir Putin the United States rejected the results of a secession referendum and warned that Washington was ready to impose sanctions on Moscow over the crisis. * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 3.29 tonnes to 816.59 tonnes on Friday. * Hedge funds and money managers raised their bullish bets in gold futures and options for a fifth consecutive week, as worries about tensions in Ukraine and China's economy boosted speculative interest to a 15-month high, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. * Increasing numbers of gold miners, battered by last year's drop in bullion prices, are selling planned output forward to help shore up their finances for stormy times, but these hedges are only for the short term. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * Asian shares got off to a shaky start on Monday after citizens of Crimea overwhelmingly voted to break with Ukraine to join Russia. DATA/EVENTS 1230 U.S. New York Fed manufacturing 1300 U.S. Overall net capital flow 1315 U.S. Industrial output 1400 U.S. NAHB housing market index PRICES AT 0022 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1386.44 4.7 0.34 Spot silver 21.49 0.05 0.23 Spot platinum 1470.24 8.44 0.58 Spot palladium 772.75 6.35 0.83 Comex gold 1387.5 8.5 0.62 Comex silver 21.55 0.137 0.64 Euro 1.3905 DXY 79.447 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)