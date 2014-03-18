SINGAPORE, March 18 Gold was little changed on Tuesday, hovering below a six-month high after rallies in global shares hurt its appeal as an alternative investment, although tensions over Crimea still offered some support. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold hardly moved at $1,366.36 an ounce by 2357 GMT. It had rallied on Monday to its highest since Sept. 9 at $1,391.76 an ounce before profit taking kicked in. * U.S. gold eased 0.4 percent to $1,367.10 an ounce. * The United States and European Union imposed personal sanctions on Monday on Russian and Crimean officials involved in the seizure of Crimea from Ukraine as Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognising the region as a sovereign state. * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.47 percent to 812.78 tonnes on Monday from 816.59 tonnes on Friday. * Gold's recent rally to six-month highs may spark a further jump to levels last seen in the second half of 2013, technical analysts said, but fresh highs could be followed by a slide back to last year's three-year lows. * With no end in sight, South Africa's platinum strike is set to become the biggest single stoppage to hit the country's mining sector since the end of apartheid in 1994, and now threatens the viability of an industry already in deep trouble. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * Asian shares inched forward and the yen slipped in early trade on Tuesday after Crimea's vote to join Russia passed relatively peacefully, but investors remained wary ahead of this week's U.S. Federal Reserve policy review. * U.S. stocks climbed on Monday, with the S&P 500 bouncing from its worst weekly drop in the past seven, as concerns eased over the situation in Crimea, while economic data indicated the economy was improving after a winter slowdown. * Brent oil futures fell more than $2 per barrel on Monday to near six-week lows, as ample global supplies outweighed concerns over continued tensions between Russia and the West over the fate of Crimea. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0700 - GERMAN WHOLESALE PRICE INDEX FOR FEBRUARY 1000 - GERMAN ZEW ECONOMIC SENTIMENT FOR MARCH 1000 - EURO ZONE TRADE DATA FOR JANUARY 2145 - NEW ZEALAND CURRENT ACCOUNT FOR Q4 2330 - JAPAN REUTERS TANKAN DI FOR MARCH 2350 - JAPAN TRADE BALANCE FOR FEBRUARY 2350 - JAPAN IMPORTS AND EXPORTS FOR FEBRUARY PRICES Precious metals prices 2357 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1366.36 0.02 +0.00 13.40 Spot Silver 21.16 0.03 +0.14 9.02 Spot Platinum 1463.00 4.00 +0.27 6.98 Spot Palladium 770.00 0.50 +0.06 7.99 COMEX GOLD APR4 1367.10 -5.80 -0.42 13.75 1233 COMEX SILVER MAY4 21.23 -0.05 +0.00 9.58 354 Euro/Dollar 1.3925 Dollar/Yen 101.85 (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Richard Pullin)