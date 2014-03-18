* Gold may retrace to $1,341-technicals
By Lewa Pardomuan
SINGAPORE, March 18 U.S. gold futures slipped
about 1 percent on Tuesday, hovering below a six-month high hit
in the previous session as investors turned cautious ahead of
the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy review, but tensions over
Crimea could cushion the fall.
Since the U.S. central bank is already expected to announce
another $10-billion cut to its bond-buying stimulus after the
two-day meeting which starts on March 18, the impact of the
decision on gold could be limited.
U.S. gold futures for April delivery hit a low of
$1,358 an ounce and stood at $1,360.90 by 0728 GMT, down $12.00.
The contract rallied to $1,392.60 on Monday, its strongest
since September last year.
Cash gold, which often tracks COMEX, fell $6.36 an
ounce to $1,359.98, having rallied on Monday to a six-month high
at $1,391.76 before profit taking kicked in.
Gold may fall back to $1,350 as it consolidates before
charging higher to around $1,400, with the market also taking
cues from the developments in the Black Sea Peninsula, said
Ronald Leung, chief dealer at Lee Cheong Gold Dealers in Hong
Kong.
"I think sentiment is a bit mixed," said Leung.
Gold has risen more than 10 percent so far this year on
uncertainty over the pace of the U.S. economic recovery, worries
about growth in China and renewed interest in bullion-backed
exchange traded funds.
The United States and European Union imposed personal
sanctions on Monday on Russian and Crimean officials involved in
the seizure of Crimea from Ukraine as Russian President Vladimir
Putin signed a decree recognising the region as a sovereign
state.
Asian shares inched forward and the yen slipped in early
trade on Tuesday after Crimea's vote to join Russia passed
relatively peacefully, but investors remained wary ahead of this
week's Fed meeting.
The Fed is expected to continue to stick to reducing its
monthly asset purchases by an additional $10 billion, and could
also alter its forward guidance in its statement.
"In terms of our outlook, we doubt that the sanctions
imposed by the West are over and suspect that the Europeans and
the U.S. will gradually need to step up the pressure on the
Russians, reluctant as they are to do so," said INTL FC Stone,
in a report.
"This will mean that the move higher in gold is likely not
over, but perhaps just seeing a temporary setback."
The physical market saw some selling, with demand from top
consumer China likely to be muted in coming weeks as domestic
prices stayed at discounts to cash gold.
Premiums for gold bars in Hong Kong were unchanged at $1 an
ounce the spot London prices.
Gold's recent rally to six-month highs may spark a further
jump to levels last seen in the second half of 2013, technical
analysts said, but fresh highs could be followed by a slide back
to last year's three-year lows.
Precious metals prices 0728 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1359.98 -6.36 -0.47 12.87
Spot Silver 21.01 -0.12 -0.57 8.24
Spot Platinum 1453.10 -5.90 -0.40 6.26
Spot Palladium 767.90 -1.60 -0.21 7.70
COMEX GOLD APR4 1360.90 -12.00 -0.87 13.24 31239
COMEX SILVER MAY4 21.05 -0.23 +0.00 8.67 8861
Euro/Dollar 1.3917
Dollar/Yen 101.58
