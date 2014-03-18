* Russia's Putin: no plan to seize other Ukraine regions
* S&P 500 within 1 percent of all-time high, pressures gold
* Global macroeconomic risk seen underpinning gold -analyst
* Coming up: Fed policy statement, Chair's press conference
Wednesday
By Frank Tang and Clara Denina
NEW YORK/LONDON, March 18 Gold fell on Tuesday
as investors chose riskier assets such as equities after Russian
President Vladimir Putin's latest comments eased tensions in
Ukraine.
Wall Street rallied for a second day, with the S&P moving
within 1 percent of record levels after Putin signed a treaty on
Tuesday making Crimea part of Russia again but said he did not
plan to seize any other regions of Ukraine.
"There is some easing of tensions, so some speculative money
is going out of precious metals now," said Robbert van
Batenburg, director of market strategy at brokerage Newedge.
Bullion, however, should be supported by a nascent technical
breakout and any future spike in global macroeconomic risk
including uncertain growth in China, van Batenburg said.
Investors also awaited a closely watched policy statement
from the U.S. Federal Reserve. Janet Yellen's first
policy-setting meeting as Fed chair will focus on how to finesse
a rewriting of the central bank's promise to keep interest rates
low without roiling financial markets.
Spot gold was down 0.6 percent an ounce at $1,358.79
by 2:41 PM EST (1941 GMT). The metal rallied on Monday to a
six-month high at $1,391.76 before investors started to cash in
profits.
U.S. COMEX gold futures for April delivery settled
down $13.90 at $1,359, with trading volume in line with its
30-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed.
Bullion also came under pressure after data showed U.S.
inflation was muted in February and housing starts fell for a
third straight month.
Some gold investors took profits after the metal gained 3
percent last week due to China's first corporate bond default
and fears of slowdown in the world's second-largest economy.
"I think gold will hold above $1,350 as it formed a base
because of the Eastern European dilemma," said Miguel
Perez-Santalla, vice president at online precious metals market
BullionVault.
"And China's possibly going to face an internal financial
and credit crisis is an important underlying concern for
investors," he said.
FED AHEAD
Traders were now awaiting the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day
policy meeting starting later on Tuesday.
The U.S. central bank is expected to stick to reducing its
monthly asset purchases by an additional $10 billion, so the
impact of such a decision on gold could be limited.
A series of U.S. economic data showing growth has been hurt
by severe cold weather in the first two months of the year had
hit the dollar, in turn bolstering gold.
In other precious metals, silver fell 1.6 percent to
$20.80 an ounce. Platinum was down 0.3 percent at
$1,455.25 an ounce and palladium dropped 0.6 percent to
$764.80 an ounce.
2:41 PM EST LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL
US Gold APR 1359.00 -13.90 -1.0 1351.10 1367.90 147,331
US Silver MAY 20.862 -0.413 -1.9 20.625 21.250 44,376
US Plat APR 1461.70 -6.70 -0.5 1448.50 1469.90 10,201
US Pall JUN 771.40 -5.00 -0.6 759.25 775.20 5,206
Gold 1358.79 -7.55 -0.6 1350.95 1367.16
Silver 20.800 -0.330 -1.6 20.660 21.220
Platinum 1455.25 -3.75 -0.3 1449.50 1466.50
Palladium 764.80 -4.70 -0.6 759.50 771.50
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG
US Gold 163,237 163,136 185,039 17.76 0.00
US Silver 47,845 73,784 58,191 27.54 -0.10
US Platinum 12,119 13,087 13,136 19.7 0.66
US Palladium 5,255 8,138 5,690 24.27 3.44