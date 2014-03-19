* Gold may rebound to $1,366-technicals
* Coming Up: FOMC's decision on U.S. interest rates
(Recasts, updates prices)
By Lewa Pardomuan
SINGAPORE, March 19 Gold extended losses to a
third session on Wednesday, moving away from a six-month high
touched earlier this week as cautious investors stayed on the
sidelines ahead of a policy decision by the U.S. Federal
Reserve.
The Fed is expected to continue reducing its monthly bond
purchase programme, denting bullion's appeal as a hedge against
inflation, and to alter its forward guidance when it gives its
statement later in the day. The meeting will be the first
presided over by Fed Chair Janet Yellen.
Cash gold hit a high of $1,359.65 an ounce before
slipping to $1,353.70 by 0704 GMT, down $1.94.
The metal rallied on Monday to a six-month top of $1,391.76
before investors started to cash in profits, pushing prices
toward $1,361 on the same day and to $1,350.19 on Tuesday.
"There are subtle signs of a possible slowdown in the
recovery process in the U.S., but expectations are still that
the Fed will go ahead with cutting monthly bond purchases by
another $10 billion," said Joyce Liu, investment analyst at
Phillip Futures in Singapore.
"Whatever happens in the world, whether it's the Crimean
crisis or China's bond default, they are temporary safe-haven
hedges. Ultimately, the gold market will still revert to the
U.S. economy. Investment demand in gold is highly driven by the
state of the economy in the U.S."
U.S. gold was at $1,354 an ounce, down $5.00.
Asian share markets were mostly lower on Wednesday, with
investors still observing the Ukraine/Crimea crisis and the Fed
review later in the session.
Defying Ukrainian protests and Western sanctions, Russian
President Vladimir Putin signed a treaty in Moscow on Tuesday
making Crimea part of Russia again, but said he did not plan to
seize any other regions of Ukraine.
Ukraine worries, China's first corporate bond default and
fears of a slowdown in the world's No.2 economy helped gold gain
3 percent last week, but a soft yuan is now stoking worries over
demand from the world's top bullion consumer.
China's yuan fell beyond 6.20 to the dollar on Wednesday for
the first time since April last year amid market speculation the
central bank will keep the currency weak as economic growth
slows down.
With domestic gold prices in China also
trading at discounts to cash gold, dealers in Hong Kong
and Singapore noted a slowdown in physical demand.
"I just looked at the chart and Chinese gold prices are at
discounts," said a dealer in Singapore.
"At least selling on the physical side has stopped."
Precious metals prices 0704 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1353.70 -1.94 -0.14 12.35
Spot Silver 20.82 0.05 +0.24 7.26
Spot Platinum 1459.00 8.50 +0.59 6.69
Spot Palladium 765.22 0.72 +0.09 7.32
COMEX GOLD APR4 1354.00 -5.00 -0.37 12.66 19885
COMEX SILVER MAY4 20.85 -0.02 +0.00 7.61 5425
Euro/Dollar 1.3923
Dollar/Yen 101.55
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)