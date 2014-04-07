SINGAPORE, April 7 Gold added to gains on Monday following its biggest one-day jump in over three weeks, as investor worries about an early U.S. interest rate hike eased when the nonfarm payrolls report failed to meet market expectations. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold rose nearly 0.1 percent to $1,303.16 an ounce by 0031 GMT, after gaining 1.2 percent on Friday - its biggest percentage increase since March 12. The metal wasn't too far from a one-week high of $1,306.50 hit in the previous session. * Data on Friday showed that U.S. nonfarm payrolls increased by 192,000 jobs last month, slightly below economists' estimate of 200,000. * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 1.80 tonnes to 809.18 tonnes on Friday. * Hedge funds and money managers reduced their bullish bets in gold futures and options for a second straight week, as easing geopolitical tensions and a stronger tone to the U.S. economy triggered gold selling, data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday. * Iraq's central bank said on Friday its gold reserves had reached 90 tonnes, after buying 60 tonnes over the past two months to support the value of the Iraqi dinar. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * Commodity currencies including the Australian dollar held on to solid gains early on Monday as the dollar and euro fell to the wayside and even lost ground to an otherwise soft yen. DATA/EVENTS 0600 Germany Industrial output Feb 0830 Euro zone Sentix index April 1400 U.S. Employment trends March 1900 U.S. Consumer credit Feb PRICES AT 0031 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1303.16 1.04 0.08 Spot silver 19.91 0.02 0.1 Spot platinum 1443.74 0.24 0.02 Spot palladium 786.22 -0.28 -0.04 Comex gold 1303.8 0.3 0.02 Comex silver 19.92 -0.026 -0.13 Euro 1.3701 DXY 80.419 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)