SINGAPORE, April 8 Gold ticked higher on Tuesday to within a whisker of the $1,300-an-ounce level, regaining ground from overnight losses as weaker equities increased its safe-haven appeal. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold rose 0.2 percent to $1,298.11 an ounce by 0026 GMT. It fell 0.5 percent in the previous session as a short-covering rally after U.S. jobs data fizzed out. * Holdings of the world's largest platinum-backed exchange-traded fund, Johannesburg's NewPlat ETF, breached 1 million ounces for the first time last week, data from the fund showed, as a strike in the South African platinum sector prompted new buying. * Mining-focused private equity firm Waterton Global Resource Management has raised $1.016 billion for its latest flagship precious metals fund. * BlackRock said that gold ETPs had experienced a "momentum shift" in the first quarter with interest rates holding steady and higher prices. Gold ETPs attracted some $626 million in March and $154 million over the quarter, according to BlackRock. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * Wall Street stocks slumped on Monday, extending a broad retreat in global equities markets from a six-year high touched last week, while U.S. Treasuries' yields moved lower. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0645 France Trade balance Feb 1130 U.S. NFIB business optimism March 1145 U.S. Weekly ICSC chain store sales PRICES AT 0026 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1298.11 2.07 0.16 Spot silver 19.87 0.05 0.25 Spot platinum 1422.25 1.25 0.09 Spot palladium 763.5 2.3 0.3 Comex gold 1298.5 0.2 0.02 Comex silver 19.915 0.008 0.04 Euro 1.3747 DXY 80.175 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)