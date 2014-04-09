SINGAPORE, April 9 Gold was trading near its
highest in two weeks on Wednesday, holding on to sharp overnight
gains, as rising geopolitical tensions over Ukraine burnished
its safe-haven appeal.
However, investors continued to pull money out of
gold-backed exchange-traded funds, raising the risk that the
price gains would be short lived.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold rose nearly 0.1 percent to $1,309.22 an
ounce by 0021 GMT, after gaining 0.9 percent in the previous
session. The metal hit a two-week high of $1,314.43 on Tuesday.
* U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry accused Russian agents
and special forces of stirring separatist unrest in eastern
Ukraine, saying Moscow could be trying to prepare for military
action as it had in Crimea.
* The rising tensions increased gold's safe-haven appeal,
while a lower greenback made the dollar-denominated metal more
attractive for holders of other currencies.
* Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed ETF, fell 2.7 tonnes to 806.48 tonnes on Tuesday.
The fund has not seen any fresh inflows since March 24.
* As a strike by South African platinum miners enters its
eleventh week, the likelihood that employers will bow to demands
for better pay is receding and a drastic overhaul of the
loss-making industry is looking more inevitable.
* Iraq's central bank may buy more gold in coming months
depending on investment needs, the country's finance minister
said.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar languished at three-week lows against a basket
of major currencies on Wednesday, having broken decisively lower
as the yen squeezed higher and even the euro gained a tailwind.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0600 Germany Exports Feb
0600 Germany Imports Feb
1400 U.S. Wholesale sales Feb
1800 Federal Reserve releases minutes for March meeting
PRICES AT 0021 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1309.22 1 0.08
Spot silver 19.99 0 0
Spot platinum 1436.5 2.7 0.19
Spot palladium 773.75 1.65 0.21
Comex gold 1309.9 0.8 0.06
Comex silver 20.025 -0.032 -0.16
Euro 1.3787
DXY 79.823
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most
active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)