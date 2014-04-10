SINGAPORE, April 10 Gold steadied near two-week highs on Thursday after minutes from the Federal Reserve's policy meeting showed that officials were not keen on increasing interest rates anytime soon. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was flat at $1,311.45 an ounce by 0034 GMT, after rising for the last two sessions. * The minutes from the Fed's March 18-19 meeting showed policymakers were unanimous in wanting to ditch the thresholds they had used to telegraph a policy tightening and did not reveal any discussion of keeping rates near zero for a "considerable time," as the Fed mentioned in a policy statement issued after the meeting. * Gold stocks sitting inside U.S. exchange warehouses have risen to a 10-month high as physical buying has continued to weaken, underscoring concerns about slowing demand from Asia. * Russia's biggest gold miner Polyus Gold is considering delisting from London, Kommersant newspaper said, which would make it the first Russian company to heed a call by officials to bring assets home to survive Western sanctions. * South Africa-based coal producer Exxaro hopes to diversify into platinum group metals and is looking at opportunities which could include assets Anglo American has signaled it might divest. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * Asian shares look to extend recent solid gains on Thursday, while the dollar drifted at three-week lows against a basket of major currencies. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0200 China Trade data March 0645 France Industrial output Feb 1230 U.S. Import prices March 1230 U.S. Export prices March 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1800 U.S. Federal budget March PRICES AT 0034 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1311.45 0.05 0 Spot silver 19.88 0.03 0.15 Spot platinum 1437.75 2.85 0.2 Spot palladium 779.75 1.45 0.19 Comex gold 1312.1 6.2 0.47 Comex silver 19.92 0.15 0.76 Euro 1.3858 DXY 79.496 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Ed Davies)