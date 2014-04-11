SINGAPORE, April 11 Gold was trading near its highest in 2-1/2 weeks on Friday, and looked set to log its best week in a month on weaker equities and increasing hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve will hold off on tighter interest rates. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold eased 0.08 percent to $1,317.35 an ounce by 0025 GMT, after three straight days of gains. The precious metal is up 1.2 percent for the week. * It hit a high of $1,324.40 on Thursday - its highest since March 24. * Gold investors were reassured by Wednesday's release of the Fed's March meeting minutes that showed policymakers were not keen on rising interest rates straight after the wind-down of bond purchases, as the markets had feared. * Gold's safe-haven appeal was also boosted by the biggest one-day drop on Nasdaq since August 2011 on Thursday. * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.26 tonnes to 806.22 tonnes on Thursday. * Goldcorp Inc raised its hostile takeover offer for Osisko Mining Corp, squeaking above a white knight bid by Yamana Gold Inc and heightening a bidding war that has helped inject life into a depressed gold mining sector. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * Japanese shares are set to open sharply lower on Friday after Wall Street took a fresh tumble in what is increasingly looking like a major portfolio shift from equities to bonds, emerging markets and, to a lesser extent, gold. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0130 China Producer prices March 0130 China Consumer prices March 0645 France Current account Feb 1355 U.S. Univ of Michigan sentiment index April PRICES AT 0025 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1317.35 -1.07 -0.08 Spot silver 19.97 -0.03 -0.15 Spot platinum 1447 -2.4 -0.17 Spot palladium 784.72 -2.18 -0.28 Comex gold 1317.9 -2.6 -0.2 Comex silver 20 -0.091 -0.45 Euro 1.3888 DXY 79.41 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)