SINGAPORE, April 14 Gold jumped to a three-week high on Monday as mounting geopolitical tensions in Ukraine curbed investor appetite for risk, sending equities lower and boosting bullion's safe-haven appeal. Palladium gained for a fifth straight session to its highest since August 2011 on growing worries about supply from top two producers, Russia and South Africa. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold rose to a three-week high of $1,328.30 an ounce before settling to trade up 0.6 percent at $1,325.50 by 0030 GMT. * Palladium scaled fresh three-year highs on fears that more U.S. sanctions on top producer Russia could affect supply of the metal. * The United States is prepared to step up sanctions against Moscow if pro-Russian military actions in eastern Ukraine continue, a senior U.S. envoy said. The next round of U.S. sanctions are expected to target Russian business sectors such as mining, banking and energy. * Platinum gained about 1 percent to its highest in nearly a month as labour strikes in South Africa continued. * Ukraine has given pro-Russian separatists a Monday morning deadline to disarm or face a "full-scale anti-terrorist operation" by its armed forces, raising the risk of a military confrontation with Moscow. * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 1.80 tonnes to 804.42 tonnes on Friday. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * The safe-haven yen started the week on a firm footing and Asian shares braced for more losses on Monday after a dismal week on Wall Street. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0900 Euro zone Industrial production Feb 1230 U.S. Retail sales March 1400 U.S. Business inventories Feb PRICES AT 0030 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1325.5 7.53 0.57 Spot silver 20.08 0.13 0.65 Spot platinum 1464 13.9 0.96 Spot palladium 809.38 8.98 1.12 Comex gold 1326.1 7.1 0.54 Comex silver 20.09 0.144 0.72 Euro 1.3844 DXY 79.623 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Miral Fahmy)