SINGAPORE, April 15 Gold was trading near its highest in three weeks on Tuesday as heightened tensions between the West and Russia over Ukraine lifted the metal's safe-haven appeal. Palladium continued to hold near its highest since August 2011 on worries over supply constrains from Russia and South Africa, the top two producers of the metal. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was steady at $1,325.90 an ounce by 0021 GMT, not too far from its 3-week high of $1,330.90 hit on Monday. * Palladium was near its near three-year high of $816.10 on fears that U.S. sanctions on Russia would curb supply, and on prolonged mine strikes in South Africa. * Pro-Russian separatists ignored an ultimatum to leave occupied government buildings in eastern Ukraine and instead seized more buildings as the government failed to follow through on a threatened military crackdown. * U.S. President Barack Obama criticized Russia in a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin later on Monday, saying Moscow's actions in Ukraine were not conducive to a diplomatic solution. * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 1.80 tonnes to 806.22 tonnes - the first inflow since March 24. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * Global equities rose on Monday as robust U.S. retail sales data signaled economic growth, while the euro fell after the European Central Bank gave its strongest signal yet that it would ease policy to cool the single currency. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0900 Germany ZEW economic sentiment April 0900 Euro zone Eurostat trade Feb 1230 U.S. Consumer prices March 1230 U.S. New York Fed manufacturing April 1300 U.S. Overall net capital flow Feb 1400 U.S. NAHB housing market index April PRICES AT 0021 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1325.9 -0.2 -0.02 Spot silver 19.96 0.04 0.2 Spot platinum 1460.99 1.09 0.07 Spot palladium 804.97 -1.13 -0.14 Comex gold 1326.1 -1.4 -0.11 Comex silver 19.97 -0.04 -0.2 Euro 1.3818 DXY 79.757 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Eric Meijer)