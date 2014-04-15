SINGAPORE, April 15 Gold was trading near its
highest in three weeks on Tuesday as heightened tensions between
the West and Russia over Ukraine lifted the metal's safe-haven
appeal.
Palladium continued to hold near its highest since August
2011 on worries over supply constrains from Russia and South
Africa, the top two producers of the metal.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was steady at $1,325.90 an ounce by 0021
GMT, not too far from its 3-week high of $1,330.90 hit on
Monday.
* Palladium was near its near three-year high of $816.10 on
fears that U.S. sanctions on Russia would curb supply, and on
prolonged mine strikes in South Africa.
* Pro-Russian separatists ignored an ultimatum to leave
occupied government buildings in eastern Ukraine and instead
seized more buildings as the government failed to follow through
on a threatened military crackdown.
* U.S. President Barack Obama criticized Russia in a
telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin
later on Monday, saying Moscow's actions in Ukraine were not
conducive to a diplomatic solution.
* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 1.80 tonnes to
806.22 tonnes - the first inflow since March 24.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* Global equities rose on Monday as robust U.S. retail sales
data signaled economic growth, while the euro fell after the
European Central Bank gave its strongest signal yet that it
would ease policy to cool the single currency.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0900 Germany ZEW economic sentiment April
0900 Euro zone Eurostat trade Feb
1230 U.S. Consumer prices March
1230 U.S. New York Fed manufacturing April
1300 U.S. Overall net capital flow Feb
1400 U.S. NAHB housing market index April
PRICES AT 0021 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1325.9 -0.2 -0.02
Spot silver 19.96 0.04 0.2
Spot platinum 1460.99 1.09 0.07
Spot palladium 804.97 -1.13 -0.14
Comex gold 1326.1 -1.4 -0.11
Comex silver 19.97 -0.04 -0.2
Euro 1.3818
DXY 79.757
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Eric Meijer)