* SPDR sees first inflow since March 24 * Chinese prices at discount of $1/oz to spot (updates prices) By A. Ananthalakshmi SINGAPORE, April 15 Gold fell over 1 percent on Tuesday, retreating from a three-week high as gains in the dollar and strong U.S. retail sales data offset safe-haven bids that were driven by heightened tensions in Ukraine. U.S. retail sales recorded in March their largest gain in 1-1/2 years in a decisive sign the economy is bouncing back from its weather-induced slumber. Growing optimism about the U.S. economy has been one of the factors in gold's decline over the last year, as funds pulled money out of bullion to invest in stocks. But increasing geopolitical tensions between the West and Russia this year over Ukraine, along with concerns about the Chinese economy, has sparked demand for gold in recent weeks. The metal is up 10 percent for the year. "Prices are still plagued by bearishness if not for safe- haven speculation due to Ukraine," said Joyce Liu, analyst at Phillip Futures. Spot gold fell 1 percent to $1,313.34 an ounce by 0704 GMT, having hit a session low of $1,311.64 earlier. It hit a 3-week high of $1,330.90 on Monday. "We expect prices to be biased for the downside today, barring military action in Ukraine, with the first level of support at $1,315 and subsequent support at $1,300," said Liu. In Ukraine, pro-Russian separatists ignored an ultimatum to leave occupied government buildings in eastern Ukraine and instead seized more buildings as the government failed to follow through on a threatened military crackdown. Some traders warned that the gains from safe-haven bids could quickly dissipate when the Ukraine crisis is resolved. "We have seen fund outflows recently despite Ukraine, and physical demand from China has been quiet for more than a month. Which makes me think the price gains are not going to last," said a trader in Hong Kong. SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund and a good measure of investor sentiment, said its holdings rose 1.80 tonnes to 806.22 tonnes on Monday - the first increase since March 24. Physical demand in top consumer China remained weak with Shanghai prices trading at a discount of about $1 an ounce to spot prices. Among other precious metals, palladium fell 1 percent after five straight days of gains though it continued to hold near its highest since August 2011 on fears that U.S. sanctions on No.1 producer Russia would curb supply, and on prolonged mine strikes in South Africa. PRICES AT 0704 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1313.34 -12.76 -0.96 Spot silver 19.76 -0.16 -0.8 Spot platinum 1450 -9.9 -0.68 Spot palladium 795.5 -10.6 -1.31 Comex gold 1314 -13.5 -1.02 Comex silver 19.77 -0.24 -1.2 Euro 1.3811 DXY 79.807 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Editing by Eric Meijer and Muralikumar Anantharaman)