SINGAPORE, April 16 Gold was struggling near $1,300 an ounce on Wednesday, after sliding overnight on technical selling and fears of slackening demand in top consumer China. The metal's losses come despite heightened geopolitical tensions in Ukraine. Safe-haven bids for gold failed to emerge even after Kiev began an operation against separatist militia in the Russian-speaking east. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was steady at $1,303.25 an ounce by 0027 GMT, after closing down 1.8 percent on Tuesday. At one point it fell to a low of $1,290.34. * Chinese firms could have locked up as much as 1,000 tonnes of gold in financing deals, an industry report said, indicating a big a slice of imports has been used to raise funds due to tight credit conditions, rather than to meet consumer demand. * A broader crackdown on using commodities for finance could unleash that stock into the market - almost a third of annual global production - and hit gold imports from China, recently a big support for gold prices amid waning investor interest and the unwinding of U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus. * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.60 tonnes to 806.82 tonnes on Tuesday. * South Africa's Association of Mineworkers Construction Union asked the government and the public for funds to help striking members in the platinum sector, who have gone nearly three months without pay. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * Global equity markets traded flat and government debt rose on Tuesday over rising tensions in Ukraine after Russia declared the country on the brink of civil war, though Wall Street stocks managed to end higher in a volatile session as blue chips advanced. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0200 China Q1 GDP 0200 China Industrial output March 0200 China Retail sales March 0200 China Urban investment March 0800 Euro zone Current account Feb 1230 U.S. Housing starts March 1230 U.S. Building permits March 1315 U.S. Industrial output March PRICES AT 0027 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1303.25 1.21 0.09 Spot silver 19.54 -0.03 -0.15 Spot platinum 1439.74 4.84 0.34 Spot palladium 792.95 1.25 0.16 Comex gold 1303.3 3 0.23 Comex silver 19.57 0.081 0.42 Euro 1.381 DXY 79.832 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Michael Perry)