SINGAPORE, April 21 Gold edged higher on Monday as heightened tensions in Ukraine sparked some safe-haven buying, but fund outflows and weak physical demand continued to cloud the metal's outlook. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold had gained 0.5 percent to $1,300.21 an ounce by 0026 GMT. * Trading volumes were thin as Hong Kong and London were closed on Monday for Easter. * At least three people were killed in a gunfight in the early hours of Sunday near a Ukrainian city controlled by pro-Russian separatists, shaking an already fragile international accord that was designed to avert a wider conflict. * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 3.29 tonnes to 795.14 tonnes on Thursday. * Merger talks between Barrick Gold Corp and Newmont Mining Corp, the world's top two gold producers, broke down in the past few days, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing unnamed sources. * China has begun allowing gold imports through its capital Beijing, sources familiar with the matter said, in a move that would help keep purchases by the world's top bullion buyer discreet at a time when it might be boosting official reserves. * South African platinum producers made a new wage offer on Thursday in a bid to end a three-month strike at their mines that has hit 40 percent of global output of the industrial metal. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * The dollar firmed in early Asian trading on Monday, though the tense situation in Ukraine was likely to keep traders on their toes, with some markets still closed for the Easter holiday. Japan's benchmark Nikkei average opened higher. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1230 U.S. national activity index March 1400 U.S. leading index March PRICES AT 0026 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1300.21 6.56 0.51 Spot silver 19.65 0.06 0.31 Spot platinum 1411.35 6.55 0.47 Spot palladium 793.47 -0.53 -0.07 Comex gold 1300.3 6.4 0.49 Comex silver 19.68 0.084 0.43 Euro 1.3812 DXY 79.883 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)