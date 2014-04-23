SINGAPORE, April 23 Gold was trading near its lowest in more than two months on Wednesday as stronger equities dented the metal's safe-haven appeal and bullion funds showed weak investor appetite. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was trading flat at $1,283.40 an ounce by 0021 GMT. It fell to a low of $1,277.10 on Tuesday - its weakest since Feb. 11. * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, has seen sharp outflows in the last week, weighing on prices. * India's gold imports in April and May could be less than half of arrivals in March, as restrictions on the movement of cash during general elections dent the buying power of consumers, jewellery industry officials said. * The increasing use of technology on financial trading floors is driving a trend for banks to roll precious metals operations into their forex businesses as a separate unit from other commodities activities. * Barclays said it would exit most of its base metals, energy and agricultural trading but will continue in precious metals, some oil and gas derivatives products and index products. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * Global equity markets rose on Tuesday, lifted by solid U.S. corporate earnings and deal-making activity among European drugmakers, while the euro edged above break-even. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0145 China HSBC Flash Manufacturing PMI April 0700 France Markit Flash Manufacturing PMI April 0730 Germany Markit Flash Manufacturing PMI April 0800 Euro zone Markit Flash Manufacturing PMI April 1345 U.S. Markit Flash Manufacturing PMI April 1400 U.S. New home sales March PRICES AT 0021 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1283.4 0.4 0.03 Spot silver 19.38 0.02 0.1 Spot platinum 1401.4 9.1 0.65 Spot palladium 783.25 3.15 0.4 Comex gold 1283.5 2.4 0.19 Comex silver 19.415 0.054 0.28 Euro 1.3803 DXY 79.908 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Ed Davies)