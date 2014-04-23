SINGAPORE, April 23 Gold was trading near its
lowest in more than two months on Wednesday as stronger equities
dented the metal's safe-haven appeal and bullion funds showed
weak investor appetite.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was trading flat at $1,283.40 an ounce by
0021 GMT. It fell to a low of $1,277.10 on Tuesday - its weakest
since Feb. 11.
* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, has seen sharp outflows in the last week,
weighing on prices.
* India's gold imports in April and May could be less than
half of arrivals in March, as restrictions on the movement of
cash during general elections dent the buying power of
consumers, jewellery industry officials said.
* The increasing use of technology on financial trading
floors is driving a trend for banks to roll precious metals
operations into their forex businesses as a separate unit from
other commodities activities.
* Barclays said it would exit most of its base
metals, energy and agricultural trading but will continue in
precious metals, some oil and gas derivatives products and index
products.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* Global equity markets rose on Tuesday, lifted by solid
U.S. corporate earnings and deal-making activity among European
drugmakers, while the euro edged above break-even.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0145 China HSBC Flash Manufacturing PMI April
0700 France Markit Flash Manufacturing PMI April
0730 Germany Markit Flash Manufacturing PMI April
0800 Euro zone Markit Flash Manufacturing PMI April
1345 U.S. Markit Flash Manufacturing PMI April
1400 U.S. New home sales March
PRICES AT 0021 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1283.4 0.4 0.03
Spot silver 19.38 0.02 0.1
Spot platinum 1401.4 9.1 0.65
Spot palladium 783.25 3.15 0.4
Comex gold 1283.5 2.4 0.19
Comex silver 19.415 0.054 0.28
Euro 1.3803
DXY 79.908
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Ed Davies)