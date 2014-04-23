* Geopolitical tensions fail to trigger gold rally
* Heavy stop-loss orders possible if $1,275 support breached
* Asian physical buying fails to emerge despite lower prices
(Adds comment, updates market activities)
By Frank Tang and Jan Harvey
NEW YORK/LONDON, April 23 Gold prices edged up
on Wednesday, holding above a technical stronghold at $1,275 an
ounce, though the metal is vulnerable to further losses as
investor demand remains slack, analysts said.
The bullion market found some support after Commerce
Department data showed sales of new U.S. single-family homes
tumbled to their lowest in eight months in March, pointing to a
setback to the housing market recovery.
The yellow metal, sometimes seen as a safe haven, largely
ignored news Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused the
United States of being behind the political upheaval in Ukraine,
saying Moscow would respond if its interests came under attack.
"The world is not taking huge strives for sanctions, and the
conflict itself is not spilling over anywhere. That hasn't been
enough of a news factor to provide support to gold prices," said
Robert Haworth, senior investment strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth
Management's Private Client Reserve.
Spot gold was up 0.1 percent at $1,284.50 an ounce by
3:16 p.m. EDT (1916 GMT).
U.S. gold futures for June delivery settled up $3.50
an ounce at $1,284.60, with trading volume about 30 percent
below its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed.
Gold traded in a less than $10 range, holding above its
100-day moving average of $1,277 an ounce, after the previous
session's fall to a 2-1/2-month low near that level.
"We continue to watch gold between the $1,275 and $1,280
level where key support is still apparent. If taken out, we
could see rather heavy stop-loss selling set in," said Edward
Meir, metals analyst at INTL FCStone.
Physical demand in Asia, which tends to provide some support
at lower price levels, failed to emerge after Tuesday's drop as
buyers expect more price declines, dealers said.
Demand has been quiet in top buyer China as a weaker yuan
made it more expensive to buy dollar-denominated gold. China's
yuan hit a 16-month low against the dollar on Wednesday.
Investment demand also remained weak with the world's
largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust,
seeing sharp outflows in recent days. Last week alone, the
fund's outflows totalled 9.3 tonnes, erasing all the gains made
in the year.
Among other precious metals, silver was up 0.3
percent at $19.41 an ounce, while platinum rose 0.5
percent to $1,399.75 an ounce and palladium was up 0.4
percent at $783 an ounce.
Platinum group metals investors were digesting news that
long talks aimed at ending a crippling three-month strike in
South Africa's platinum sector will resume on Thursday, after
the world's top producers and union AMCU spent two days haggling
over an offer tabled last week by the companies.
3:16 PM EDT LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL
US Gold JUN 1284.60 3.50 0.3 1280.80 1289.10 93,207
US Silver MAY 19.438 0.077 0.4 19.380 19.545 38,023
US Plat JUL 1403.90 3.60 0.3 1398.00 1407.60 8,058
US Pall JUN 786.00 2.35 0.3 783.00 787.60 2,762
Gold 1284.50 1.50 0.1 1281.30 1288.61
Silver 19.410 0.050 0.3 19.430 19.530
Platinum 1399.75 7.45 0.5 1399.00 1405.00
Palladium 783.00 2.90 0.4 784.50 786.10
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG
US Gold 106,651 156,948 174,325 15.75 -0.57
US Silver 57,523 51,407 59,433 23.98 0.72
US Platinum 8,125 13,228 12,288 16.52 -0.57
US Palladium 2,873 5,702 5,936 29.71 -0.42
(Additional reporting by Clara Denina in London; Editing by
David Evans, Dale Hudson, Meredith Mazzilli and Chris Reese)