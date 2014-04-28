SINGAPORE, April 28 Gold climbed to its highest in 1-1/2 weeks on Monday, as weaker equities and escalating geopolitical tensions in Ukraine boosted the metal's safe-haven appeal. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold rose 0.06 percent to $1,303.60 an ounce by 0024 GMT, after earlier hitting $1,305.11 - its highest since April 16. * Pro-Russian rebels paraded European monitors they are holding in eastern Ukraine, freeing one but saying they had no plans to release another seven as the United States and Europe prepared new sanctions against Moscow. * U.S. President Barack Obama called for the United States and Europe to join forces to impose stronger measures to restrain Moscow. * Hedge funds and money managers raised their bullish bets in gold and silver futures and options, their first increase in five weeks, as renewed geopolitical tensions boosted the metal's appeal as a hedge, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Friday. * Deutsche Bank may end up resigning its seat on the London gold fix rather than selling it as U.S. lawsuits alleging price rigging against the five banks that set the benchmark deter potential buyers, industry sources said. * Gold premiums in India, the world's second biggest consumer after China, jumped to their highest level in more than two-and-a-half months due to short supplies amid firm demand ahead of the second-biggest gold buying festival. * The end game to South Africa's platinum strike is drawing near after the producers said they would take their latest wage offer directly to employees after marathon wage talks to end the 13-week strike collapsed last week. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * Asian shares began the week under a cloud on Monday, after a dismal week on Wall Street and against the backdrop of increasing tension in Ukraine. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1400 U.S. Pending home sales March PRICES AT 0024 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1303.6 0.76 0.06 Spot silver 19.71 0.1 0.51 Spot platinum 1422.5 7.3 0.52 Spot palladium 806.97 1.17 0.15 Comex gold 1304.1 3.3 0.25 Comex silver 19.72 0.029 0.15 Euro 1.3831 DXY 79.773 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Ed Davies)