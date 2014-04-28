* Unwinding of some safe-haven bets triggers selling
NEW YORK/LONDON, April 28 Signs of a
strengthening U.S. housing market helped push gold prices below
$1,300 an ounce on Monday, despite heightened geopolitical
tensions over the situation in Ukraine.
U.S. data showed contracts to buy previously owned homes
rose in March for the first time in nine months, a sign the
housing market could be stabilizing after suffering a setback
from a rise in interest rates and a severe winter.
On Monday, the United States froze assets and imposed visa
bans on seven powerful Russians close to President Vladimir
Putin and also sanctioned 17 Russian companies in reprisal for
Moscow's actions in Ukraine.
Last week, signs of escalating violence in Eastern Europe
between Ukrainian forces and pro-Russian militants sent gold
above $1,300 an ounce for its third weekly gain in the past four
weeks.
"While the price break over $1,300 may be construed as
positive for the bullion market, gains that have historically
been boosted by bouts of rising geopolitical tensions tend to be
fleeting and can be erased just as fast as they materialize,"
said James Steel, chief precious metals analyst at HSBC.
Spot gold was down 0.5 percent at $1,295.79 an ounce
by 3:41 p.m. EDT (1941 GMT).
The metal remained lower, largely ignoring choppy trading in
U.S. equities.
S&P 500 equities index rebounded after trading
mostly lower in the afternoon session, dragged by heavy losses
at Bank of America Corp. The second-largest U.S. bank
said it will suspend a planned increase in dividend and its
latest stock buyback program because it miscalculated a measure
of the capital on its books.
U.S. gold futures for June delivery settled down
$1.80 an ounce at $1,299, with volume about 30 percent below its
30-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed.
CHINESE IMPORTS FROM HONG KONG SLOW
In physical-market news, Hong Kong customs office data
showed China bought less gold in March from Hong Kong than in
the previous month, although the drop was smaller than expected,
analysts said.
Net gold flows into China from Hong Kong fell to 85.128
tonnes from 112.314 tonnes in February, the data showed.
Among other precious metals, silver eased 0.4 percent
to $19.53 an ounce. Platinum inched down 45 cents to
$1,414.75 an ounce, while palladium was down 0.8 percent
to $799.72 an ounce.
Platinum outperformed other precious metals after marathon
wage talks to end the 13-week strike in South Africa collapsed
on Thursday, prompting producers to take their latest wage offer
directly to employees.
