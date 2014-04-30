SINGAPORE, April 30 Gold was little changed on Wednesday as investors awaited cues from the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy statement and key economic data, even as political tensions in Ukraine provided some safe-haven support. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was steady at $1,295.20 an ounce by 0024 GMT, after closing flat in the previous session. * The Fed will make a statement later on Wednesday at the end of its two-day policy meeting, with markets watching for the U.S. central bank's stance on tighter monetary policy. Data on private sector hiring and GDP growth is also expected. * Hundreds of pro-Moscow separatists stormed government buildings in one of Ukraine's provincial capitals on Tuesday and fired on police holed up in a regional headquarters, a major escalation of their revolt despite new Western sanctions on Russia. * U.S. futures exchange CME Group Inc is considering the introduction of daily limits on price moves in gold and silver futures in a bid to rein in wild volatility that has spooked investors in recent years, a CME official said. * Deutsche Bank has resigned its seat on the London precious metal fixes without finding a buyer, a spokesman said, leaving four banks to set the global gold price benchmark under increasing regulatory scrutiny. * A Chilean appeals court has rejected an attempt to halt Goldcorp's El Morro copper and gold mine, clearing the way for the project to go ahead, although indigenous communities said they would appeal the ruling to the country's high court. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * World stock indexes rose on solid company earnings on Tuesday, while the euro slipped as weaker-than-expected German inflation data kept alive chances of more stimulus from the European Central Bank. DATA/EVENTS 1215 U.S. ADP national employment Apr 1230 U.S. GDP advance Q1 1230 U.S. GDP consumer spending advance Q1 1800 U.S. Fed's decision on interest rates PRICES AT 0024 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1295.2 -0.78 -0.06 Spot silver 19.45 -0.02 -0.1 Spot platinum 1421.99 -3.31 -0.23 Spot palladium 803.13 0.63 0.08 Comex gold 1295.2 -1.1 -0.08 Comex silver 19.44 -0.048 -0.25 Euro 1.3811 DXY 79.797 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)