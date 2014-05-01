SINGAPORE, May 1 Gold held at lower levels hit overnight on Thursday, pressured by the U.S. Federal Reserve cutting its bullion-friendly stimulus measures further and outflows from the world's biggest gold fund resumed after a 1-1/2 week pause. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was flat at $1,290.96 an ounce by 0026 GMT, after losing 0.4 percent on Wednesday. * The Fed looked past a dismal reading on first quarter U.S. growth and gave a mostly upbeat assessment of the economy's prospects as it announced another cut in its massive bond-buying stimulus. * Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 4.19 tonnes to 787.95 tonnes on Wednesday - its biggest outflow since April 16. * U.S. lawmakers scolded federal regulators for not doing enough to prevent scam artists from luring retirees into risky investments in precious metals, fraud from which has cost victims an estimated $300 million since 2001. * U.S. gold coin sales in April recovered from a seven-month low in March as retail buying picked up, while early interest of the newly launched platinum coins slackened after a burst of initial buying in their first month. * Several Asian markets, including China, Hong Kong and Singapore, are closed for the Labour Day holiday. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * Global equity markets edged higher on Wednesday as the Fed reinforced investor views that the U.S. economy shows signs of strength despite weak data for the first quarter, while oil prices fell on record-high U.S. inventories. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0100 CN NBS Manufacturing PMI for April 1130 US Challenger Layoffs for April 1230 US Personal consumption for March 1230 US Personal Income for March 1230 US Consumption, Adjusted for March 1230 US Core PCE Price Index for March 1230 Initial Jobless Claims 1400 US Construction Spending for March 1400 US ISM Manufacturing Index for April US Total Vehicle Sales for April PRICES AT 0026 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1290.96 -0.33 -0.03 Spot silver 19.13 0.02 0.1 Spot platinum 1420.2 -1.8 -0.13 Spot palladium 806.85 -0.65 -0.08 Comex gold 1291.5 -4.4 -0.34 Comex silver 19.14 0.021 0.11 Euro 1.3866 DXY 79.522 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Ed Davies)