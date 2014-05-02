SINGAPORE, May 2 Gold was steady on Friday after
two consecutive sessions of losses, but the metal was headed for
its second weekly drop in three on growing optimism about the
U.S. economy and selling in the top bullion-backed
exchange-traded fund.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was flat at $1,283.66 an ounce by 0034
GMT, after falling 0.6 percent in the previous session.
* Gold is down 1.6 percent for the week. Silver, with
a 3 percent loss, is headed for its worst weekly performance in
six weeks.
* SPDR Gold Trust said its holdings fell 2.39 tonnes
to 785.55 tonnes on Thursday, after losing 4.19 tonnes on
Wednesday.
* Investors resumed dumping gold holdings this week after
the Federal Reserve looked past a dismal reading on first
quarter U.S. growth and gave a mostly upbeat assessment of the
economy's prospects as it announced another cut in its massive
bond-buying stimulus.
* Markets are eyeing U.S. jobs data later in the day for
further clues on the economy.
* Goldcorp Inc Chief Executive Chuck Jeannes said he
was disappointed the company failed in its takeover bid for
Osisko Mining Corp but not overpaying for the smaller
Canadian miner was the right thing to do.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar struggled to make any headway early on Friday,
still languishing near a three-week trough against a basket of
major currencies as investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of a
closely watched U.S. employment report.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0800 EZ Markit Mfg PMI for April
1230 US Non Farm Payrolls for April
1400 US Durable Goods for March
1400 Factory Orders for March
PRICES AT 0034 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1283.66 0.17 0.01
Spot silver 19.01 0.01 0.05
Spot platinum 1418.49 0.89 0.06
Spot palladium 810 0.4 0.05
Comex gold 1284.1 0.7 0.05
Comex silver 19.06 0.017 0.09
Euro 1.3865
DXY 79.523
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Ed Davies)