* Gold down 1.5 pct for the week; silver down 3 pct
* Coming up: US nonfarm payrolls for April at 1230 GMT
(Updates prices)
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, May 2 Gold steadied on Friday after
two losing sessions but was headed for its second weekly drop in
three weeks on growing optimism about the U.S. economy and
selling in the top bullion-backed exchange-traded fund.
Silver, with a 3 percent loss, is headed for its
worst weekly performance in six weeks.
Precious metals investors are eyeing U.S. jobs data later in
the day for further clues on the economy, which has shown
strength in recent weeks after a severe winter hurt the first
quarter.
The Federal Reserve also looked past a dismal reading on
first quarter U.S. growth and gave a mostly upbeat assessment of
the economy's prospects as it announced another cut in its
massive bond-buying stimulus.
Spot gold was flat at $1,282.26 an ounce by 0621 GMT,
after falling 0.6 percent in the previous session. It is down
about 1.5 percent for the week.
"Because of the Fed and robust U.S. data, we think gold
might fall even further," said Brian Lan, managing director of
retailer GoldSilver Central Pte Ltd in Singapore. "It could test
$1,265."
Prices would be under pressure as the U.S. nonfarm payrolls
report is expected to show employment rose at its fastest clip
in five months in April and the jobless rate probably dropped.
Gold's failure to post gains despite rising tensions in
Ukraine and a weak U.S. dollar, which is trading near three-week
lows, means it could see further downside, other traders warned.
In the physical markets, Lan said demand has picked up
slightly this week but was still lower than last year's levels.
Demand for silver has been higher than gold due to the sharp
slide in prices, he said.
With markets in top buyer China closed for a holiday,
investors are looking at India, the second biggest consumer for
support.
India is celebrating Akshaya Tritiya on Friday, the
second-biggest gold buying festival when it is considered
auspicious to buy gold.
On the investment side, SPDR Gold Trust - the biggest
gold ETF - saw its holdings fall 2.39 tonnes to 785.55 tonnes on
Thursday, after losing 4.19 tonnes on Wednesday.
SPDR flows, closely watched due to the size of the fund's
holdings, are a good measure of underlying investor sentiment.
PRICES AT 0621 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1282.26 -1.23 -0.1
Spot silver 18.94 -0.06 -0.32
Spot platinum 1415.75 -1.85 -0.13
Spot palladium 810 0.4 0.05
Comex gold 1282.6 -0.8 -0.06
Comex silver 19 -0.043 -0.23
Euro 1.3858
DXY 79.57
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most
active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Ed Davies, Richard
Pullin and Subhranshu Sahu)