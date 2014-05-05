* Prices jump to highest since April 15
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, May 5 Gold jumped to a three-week
high on Monday, gaining for a second straight session on
short-covering and as rising tensions and violence in Ukraine
burnished the metal's safe-haven appeal.
Investors remained cautious on whether the gains can be
sustained as several markets were closed and as outflows from
the top gold fund continued to indicate bearish sentiment.
Spot gold was up 0.5 percent at $1,306.29 an ounce by
0633 GMT, after rising to $1,308.50 earlier - its highest since
April 15. Liquidity is expected to be thin with markets in
Japan, South Korea and London closed.
"We tested the downside quite aggressively last week. So
gold is rising on short covering and on expectations that the
Ukraine situation could get worse," said a trader in Hong Kong.
"We will be supported above $1,300 until we get liquidity
back in tomorrow."
Pro-Russia militants stormed a Ukrainian police station in
Odessa on Sunday and freed nearly 70 fellow activists as the
country's leaders lamented a police force they said was
undermined by graft or collaboration with separatists.
Militants smashed windows and broke down the gate at the
police compound two days after over 40 pro-Russia activists died
in a blaze at a building they had occupied after clashes with
pro-Kiev groups.
Gold is seen as a safe-haven investment in times of economic
and political uncertainty.
On Friday, the metal fell to a one-week low of $1,276.60
after strong U.S. jobs data. But it reversed the losses to end
the day up 1.3 percent on a sharp increase in the number of
people dropping out of the workforce and rising Ukraine
tensions.
Still, SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 2.70
tonnes to 782.85 tonnes on Friday - its third straight session
of losses. Last week alone, the fund saw nearly 10 tonnes in
outflows.
Hedge funds and money managers cut their bullish bets in
gold futures and options, as expectations of a stimulus cut by
the Federal Reserve dented the metal's appeal as a hedge, data
from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday.
In the physical markets, Chinese prices were steady and
trading on par with the global benchmark after the Labour Day
holiday last week.
Weak demand from China, the world's top consumer of bullion,
in recent weeks has also weighed on gold prices.
The Perth Mint's sales of gold coins and bars fell 79
percent in April from the year-earlier period, when sales hit an
all-time high due to a sharp drop in prices.
PRICES AT 0633 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1306.29 6.47 0.5
Spot silver 19.53 0.07 0.36
Spot platinum 1433.9 2.4 0.17
Spot palladium 808.75 1.05 0.13
Comex gold 1306.8 3.9 0.3
Comex silver 19.58 0.034 0.17
Euro 1.388
DXY 79.441
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
