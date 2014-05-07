* Putin says pulling troops back from Ukrainian border
* White House says no sign of Russian troop pull-back
* Uncertain Fed outlook weighs down on gold
* Chinese demand for gold bars fell 44 pct in Q1
(Adds comment, updates market activities)
By Frank Tang and Jan Harvey
NEW YORK/LONDON, May 7 Gold prices dropped more
than 1 percent on Wednesday as investors took profits from a
run-up spurred by geopolitical concerns, after Russian President
Vladimir Putin urged Ukrainian separatists to postpone a
referendum and said he was pulling troops back from their common
border.
Putin called on pro-Moscow separatists in Ukraine to
postpone the vote on secession just five days before it was to
be held, potentially pulling Ukraine back from the brink of
dismemberment.
However, the White House said it has seen no evidence that
Putin has pulled Russian troops back from the Ukrainian border,
and said it wants a referendum on secession to be canceled, not
merely postponed.
The dollar turned higher after Federal Reserve Chair Janet
Yellen said in congressional testimony a high degree of monetary
accommodation was warranted given "considerable" slack in the
U.S. labor market and low inflation.
"There are still some questions out there about the Ukraine
situation, and whether the Fed will increase interest rates or
leave them here, so all of these uncertainties are weighing down
on gold," said Thomas Capalbo, precious metals trader at
brokerage Newedge.
Spot gold was down 1.4 percent at $1,289.39 an ounce
by 3:07 p.m. EDT (1907 GMT), its biggest one-day drop in three
weeks.
U.S. COMEX gold futures for June delivery settled
down $19.70 an ounce to $1,288.90, with trading volume near
200,000 lots, the highest turnover since March 27, preliminary
Reuters data showed.
Gold had risen to a high of $1,314.70 earlier Wednesday as
fears that a stand-off between pro-Russian separatists and
government troops in Ukraine could bring the country to war.
The metal also came under pressure after Yellen's comments
affirmed a view that the Fed will end its asset purchases this
fall as expected.
Jeffrey Sica, chief investment officer at Sica Wealth, which
has more than $1 billion in client assets, said that gains in
U.S. equities sapped momentum from the gold market. The S&P 500
index rose about 0.3 percent.
In physical market news, Chinese buying has been subdued as
a weaker currency has discouraged importing banks from
purchasing big quantities.
China's demand for gold bars fell nearly 44 percent in the
first quarter of 2014 from a year ago, while total gold
consumption edged up about 0.8 percent, the China Gold
Association said on Wednesday.
Among other precious metals, silver tracked gold's
weakness, falling 1.2 percent to $19.28 an ounce. Platinum
fell 1.5 percent to $1,430.49 an ounce and palladium
was down 2.3 percent to $795 an ounce.
Earlier this week the platinum group metals had risen due to
miners' strike at major producers Anglo American Platinum
, Impala Platinum and Lonmin, which
began on Jan. 23 and has affected 40 percent of global output.
3:07 PM EST LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL
US Gold JUN 1288.90 -19.70 -1.5 1286.60 1315.00 165,678
US Silver MAY 19.298 -0.300 -1.5 19.280 19.720 163
US Plat JUL 1434.80 -23.30 -1.6 1433.10 1458.70 11,539
US Pall JUN 796.70 -21.70 -2.7 795.40 818.45 8,397
Gold 1289.39 -17.65 -1.4 1287.38 1314.70
Silver 19.280 -0.240 -1.2 19.310 19.740
Platinum 1430.49 -21.71 -1.5 1433.50 1455.50
Palladium 795.00 -18.90 -2.3 797.00 816.50
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG
US Gold 193,683 129,805 179,852 15.62 0.72
US Silver 47,502 64,360 55,946 22.39 -0.86
US Platinum 11,900 8,878 12,428 16.18 -0.11
US Palladium 10,198 5,764 5,687 25.08 -0.60
(Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore;
Editing by Susan Thomas, Dale Hudson, James Dalgleish and Nick
Zieminski)