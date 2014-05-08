* Fed could take 5-8 years to shrink portfolio -Yellen
By Frank Tang and Jan Harvey
NEW YORK/LONDON, May 8 Gold edged up on Thursday
after the previous day's more than 1 percent drop as investors
digested comments by Federal Reserve Chair Yellen that the
central bank is in no rush to reduce the size of its balance
sheet.
Prices of the yellow metal were also supported by
geopolitical tensions as Pro-Moscow separatists in eastern
Ukraine ignored a call by Russian President Vladimir Putin to
postpone a referendum on self-rule, a move that could lead to
war.
Gold was pressured by technical selling and the dollar's
strength after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi's
comments that the bank may act to stem falling inflation at its
June meeting knocked the euro.
"Bullion's inability to break over the 50-day moving average
of $1,315 an ounce may have led to liquidations by disappointed
investors," said James Steel, chief precious metals analyst at
HSBC. "Weak prices near term may continue until geopolitical
tensions or fresh physical buying halt losses."
The metal's ability to hold key technical support at its
100-day average near $1,285 triggered some buying, analysts
said.
Spot gold inched up 0.1 percent to $1,290.11 an ounce
by 2:55 p.m. (1855 GMT).
U.S. COMEX gold futures for June delivery settled
down $1.20 an ounce at $1,287.70, with trading volume in line
with its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed.
The U.S. Federal Reserve is in no rush to decide the
appropriate size of its balance sheet, but if it ultimately
shrinks it to a pre-crisis size, the process could take the
better part of a decade, Yellen said on Thursday in testimony to
a Senate panel.
Among other precious metals, silver was down 0.8
percent at $19.15. Platinum gained 0.5 percent to $1,436
an ounce, while palladium rose 0.7 percent to $801.25 an
ounce.
2:55 PM EST LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL
US Gold JUN 1287.70 -1.20 -0.1 1284.80 1295.50 110,378
US Silver MAY 19.094 -0.204 -1.1 19.105 19.315 194
US Plat JUL 1438.10 3.30 0.2 1425.10 1444.00 10,102
US Pall JUN 804.05 7.35 0.9 797.00 807.00 5,055
Gold 1290.11 1.17 0.1 1285.90 1294.70
Silver 19.150 -0.150 -0.8 19.130 19.370
Platinum 1436.00 7.40 0.5 1426.50 1440.60
Palladium 801.25 5.75 0.7 798.80 805.50
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG
US Gold 128,294 128,753 179,541 15.17 -0.30
US Silver 32,837 63,743 55,912 23.06 0.67
US Platinum 10,236 9,005 12,419 15.51 -0.67
US Palladium 5,829 5,780 5,686 25.43 0.35
(Reporting by Frank Tang. Editing by Andre Grenon)