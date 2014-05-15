SINGAPORE, May 15 Palladium and platinum looked
likely to extend a three-day rally on Thursday as labour
tensions rose in major producer South Africa, threatening to
further impact supply from a 16-week strike.
Gold held on to overnight gains that pushed it above the key
$1,300-an-ounce level, supported by geopolitical uncertainty in
Ukraine and technical buying.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Palladium was steady at $824.90 an ounce by 0026
GMT, after gaining over 1 percent to a 2-1/2 year high in the
previous session. Platinum edged up 0.1 percent to
$1,476.50 after rising to its highest since March on Wednesday.
* Spot gold was little changed at $1,306.05, near a
1-week high, after gaining nearly 1 percent overnight.
* South Africa's longest and costliest strike ever, has
taken a violent turn in recent days, with four platinum miners
killed as more employees try to report for work at the world's
top producers.
* South Africa's police minister vowed to crack down on
violence against miners trying to return to work and arrest
"within hours" strikers that he said were behind a campaign of
intimidation.
* South Africa is the world's top platinum producer and
second-biggest palladium producer after Russia.
* The 117-year old London silver price benchmark - or fix -
will cease on Aug. 14, its operator said, as regulatory scrutiny
of price-setting intensifies across markets.
* The collapse of the historic silver price benchmark could
soon result in an electronic alternative, with technology
providers already checking ways to offer a transparent price
setting mechanism.
MARKET NEWS
* Benchmark government bond yields in the United States and
Germany dropped on Wednesday after sources told Reuters a
European Central Bank rate cut next month is "more or less a
done deal," while U.S. stocks fell from record highs.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0600 Germany Preliminary Q1 GDP
0900 Euro zone Preliminary Q1 GDP
0900 Euro zone Final inflation April
1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1230 U.S. Consumer prices April
1230 U.S. New York Fed manufacturing May
1315 U.S. Industrial output April
1400 U.S. NAHB housing market index May
1400 U.S. Philly Fed business index May
PRICES AT 0026 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1306.05 1.05 0.08
Spot silver 19.74 0.02 0.1
Spot platinum 1476.5 2 0.14
Spot palladium 824.9 0.7 0.08
Comex gold 1306.2 0.3 0.02
Comex silver 19.81 0.035 0.18
Euro 1.3718
DXY 80.033
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)