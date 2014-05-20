* Gold edges down below $1,300 an ounce * WGC report shows India, China demand in Q1 dropped * Indian demand could pick up in H2: WGC (Adds WGC demand report, updates prices) By A. Ananthalakshmi SINGAPORE, May 20 Platinum was steady on Tuesday, holding on to overnight gains as labour strikes in top producer South Africa continued for a 17th week, disrupting supply of about 40 percent of the metal's global output. Gold fell back slightly below $1,300 an ounce as an industry report showed first-quarter demand in top buyers India and China fell sharply, but there was little other major economic data. Spot gold eased 0.2 percent to $1,289.55 an ounce by 0651 GMT. Platinum was flat at $1,464.00 after rising 0.5 percent in the previous session. Despite the recent price gains, platinum's performance during the long strike has been uninspired. "Considering how long the strike is dragging on, it is quite remarkable that prices are not pushing higher still," INTL FCStone analyst Edward Meir said. "We attribute this to the fact that both platinum and palladium demand remains steady, but not remarkable, while more importantly, there apparently is plenty of idle inventory on hand to accommodate the buying that does exist." South Africa's longest and costliest mining strike turned violent this month, with four miners killed as more employees tried to report for work at the world's top platinum producers, ignoring calls by the union to continue protesting. The four-month-long strike against Anglo American Platinum , Impala Platinum and Lonmin, could cost 1 million ounces of production this year. While platinum finally broke upwards last week, reaching levels not seen since early March, it is still only about $30 an ounce higher than it was immediately before the strike. On gold, traders said though the metal has been steady in recent trading sessions, it is likely to fall soon as the metal has been trading in narrow ranges. "With prices currently closer to the 100-day moving average rather than the 50-day moving average, a break below the $1,293 level may invite momentum sellers into the market and lead to further price losses," HSBC analysts said in a note. Investors are watching for clear developments in Ukraine and decisions by the European Central Bank regarding stimulus policies for cues on price direction. In the physical markets, gold demand in major consumers China and India fell in the first quarter from the previous year's record levels, the World Gold Council said on Tuesday, though a drop in sales from bullion-backed investment funds kept overall demand steady. India's gold demand is likely to pick up in the second half of the year as curbs on bullion imports are expected to be eased by the country's new government, the industry body said. PRICES AT 0651 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1289.55 -2.05 -0.16 Spot silver 19.27 -0.05 -0.26 Spot platinum 1464 0 0 Spot palladium 812 -0.5 -0.06 Comex gold 1289.9 -3.9 -0.3 Comex silver 19.295 -0.058 -0.3 Euro 1.3698 DXY 80.071 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Tom Hogue)