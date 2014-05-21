SINGAPORE, May 21 Platinum edged higher on Wednesday as labour strikes in top producer South Africa dragged on for a 17th week and after an industry report said a shortage of the metal was set to widen this year. Gold continued to trade in a tight range below $1,290 an ounce on outflows from gold-backed funds. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was little changed at $1,294.20 an ounce by 0024 GMT, while platinum rose 0.4 percent to $1,467.40. * The platinum market is expected to post a deficit of 1.218 million ounces this year, a report from Johnson Matthey showed on Tuesday, the largest shortfall since it began compiling data in 1975. * South Africa, currently facing its longest and costliest platinum miners' strike ever, is expected to supply a quarter of a million fewer ounces of metal in 2014 than last year. * The world's top platinum producers and the AMCU union agreed on Tuesday to court-mediated wage talks to end the strikes that have hit about 40 percent of global production . * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 1.79 tonnes to 780.19 tonnes on Tuesday. * Barclays' head of spot gold trading is leaving as part of the bank's restructuring and its exit from the commodity business, sources familiar with the situation said. * India's gold demand is likely to pick up in the second half of the year as curbs on bullion imports are expected to be eased by the country's new government, the World Gold Council and other industry officials said on Tuesday. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * Asian shares caught Wall Street's gloom in early trading on Wednesday, while the U.S. dollar languished for a sixth straight session against the yen. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1400 Eurozone Consumer Confidence Flash May 1800 Fed to release minutes of April policy meet PRICES AT 0024 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1294.2 0.4 0.03 Spot silver 19.36 0 0 Spot platinum 1467.4 6.3 0.43 Spot palladium 823.47 -0.48 -0.06 Comex gold 1294.6 0 0 Comex silver 19.41 0.011 0.06 Euro 1.3701 DXY 80.039 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)