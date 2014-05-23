SINGAPORE, May 23 Palladium was steady near a 2-1/2 year high on Friday and was headed for its best week in two months on supply fears due to a prolonged strike in major producer South Africa. Platinum was on track for its second straight weekly gain, also on supply worries, while gold was headed for a flat week. FUNDAMENTALS * Palladium was steady in early Asian trading after hitting $837.40 an ounce in the previous session - its highest since August 2011. The metal has gained 2.3 percent this week. * Platinum has climbed nearly 2 percent this week. Spot gold was flat at $1,293.60 an ounce by 0018 GMT. * The crippling four-month miners strike in South Africa could last much longer, the chief executive of Impala Platinum said, adding that feedback from initial court-mediated talks with the world's biggest producers and main mining union was lukewarm. * South African is the biggest producer of platinum and the second biggest producer of palladium. * U.S. scrap palladium supplies tightened as junkyards, hoping to capitalize on higher prices, held onto used auto catalytic converters, fueling fears about a widening deficit as strikes in major producer South Africa dragged on, recyclers said. * Ghana is to suspend issuing new gold-prospecting permits while it carries out an audit of existing licences to free up unused concessions for prospective investors, the chief executive of the minerals commission said. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * World stock indexes climbed on Thursday as data showed factory activity picked up in both the United States and China, while U.S. Treasuries prices slipped on the signs of growth in the world's largest economies. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0600 Germany Detailed Q1 GDP 0800 Germany Ifo business climate May 1400 U.S. New home sales April PRICES AT 0018 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1293.6 0.1 0.01 Spot silver 19.45 -0.01 -0.05 Spot platinum 1484.3 -0.7 -0.05 Spot palladium 831 -1.4 -0.17 Comex gold 1294.1 -0.9 -0.07 Comex silver 19.5 -0.02 -0.1 Euro 1.365 DXY 80.249 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)