* Gold stays below $1,300, Asian shares edge higher * Investors eye Ukraine developments, physical demand * Coming up: U.S. consumer confidence in May at 1400 GMT (Updates prices) By A. Ananthalakshmi SINGAPORE, May 27 Gold slipped on Tuesday as investors nervously await U.S. economic data for directional cues, while platinum group metals were supported as labour strikes dragged on in key producer South Africa. Bullion investors were also eyeing developments in Ukraine, after it launched air strikes and a paratrooper assault against pro-Russian rebels who seized an airport on Monday. Gold has struggled to break above the $1,300-an-ounce level. "The long period of neutrality in the market would mean, most likely, large impulsive movements when a direction is found," said Joyce Liu, analyst at Phillip Futures. "We are inclined to not take any position now and ride in the direction of the market - whether up or down - when such a direction is found," Liu said. Spot gold slipped 0.5 percent to $1,286.70 an ounce by 0646 GMT, after ending flat in the last two weeks. Asian stocks were firmer on Tuesday, biting into gold's appeal as a hedge against riskier assets. Investors were holding off from big positions ahead of U.S. data on durable goods orders and consumer confidence, due to be released later in the day. Gold's appeal this year has been burnished by the geopolitical risks in Ukraine which have heightened tensions between Russia and the West. Investors were also eyeing developments in physical markets which have been subdued over the past several weeks. China has approached foreign banks and gold producers to participate in a global gold exchange in Shanghai, people familiar with the matter said, as the world's top producer and importer of the metal seeks greater influence over pricing. In No. 2 consumer India, investors are hoping the new government would relax rules imposed on gold imports last year, a move they believe will spur pent-up demand. Among other precious metals, platinum and palladium were firm as work stoppages continued at Anglo American Platinum, Impala Platinum and Lonmin in the longest strike in South Africa's history. New South African mining minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi has pledged to mediate in the platinum strike now in its fifth month and said the government needed to start treating the striking AMCU union with respect, local radio said on Tuesday. PRICES AT 0646 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1286.7 -6.04 -0.47 Spot silver 19.28 -0.12 -0.62 Spot platinum 1472.25 0.75 0.05 Spot palladium 830 0.6 0.07 Comex gold 1286.8 -4.9 -0.38 Comex silver 19.31 -0.108 -0.56 Euro 1.3655 DXY 80.212 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Editing by Richard Pullin, Muralikumar Anantharaman and Sunil Nair)