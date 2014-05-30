SINGAPORE, May 30 Gold steadied after a
three-day losing streak on Friday but the metal was headed for
its biggest weekly drop in two months as an improving U.S.
economic outlook dented its investment-hedge appeal.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was up 0.2 percent to $1,257.90 an ounce
by 0021 GMT, but not far from a 16-week low of $1,251.10 hit in
the previous session. The metal is down nearly 3 percent for the
week.
* Thursday data showed that the U.S. economy contracted for
the first time in three years in the first quarter, but other
data over the week on jobless benefits, manufacturing and
consumer confidence indicated the economy was recovering well.
* Gold was also hurt by stronger equities and a firmer U.S.
dollar, while the geopolitical situation in Ukraine was also
being eyed.
* Pro-Russian separatists shot down a Ukrainian army
helicopter on Thursday, killing 14 soldiers including a general,
as government forces pressed ahead with an offensive to crush
rebellions in the east swiftly following the election of a new
president.
* Gold is often seen as a safe-haven investment at times of
geopolitical uncertainty and lower equity markets.
* Major metal exchanges emerged as contenders in developing
an alternative to the London silver price benchmark, or "fix",
after the century-old system for setting the globally recognised
price is disbanded in August.
MARKET NEWS
* Global equity markets hit an all-time high on Thursday,
boosted by the U.S. S&P 500 which scored its third record
closing high in four sessions as investors shrugged off data
that showed the U.S. economy contracted in the first quarter.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0600 Germany Retail sales April
0900 Italy Consumer prices May
1230 U.S. Personal income April
1345 U.S. Chicago PMI May
PRICES AT 0021 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1257.9 2.3 0.18
Spot silver 19.04 0.08 0.42
Spot platinum 1459.74 7.14 0.49
Spot palladium 833.45 2.55 0.31
Comex gold 1257.8 1.5 0.12
Comex silver 19.055 0.041 0.22
Euro 1.36
DXY 80.494
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)