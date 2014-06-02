SINGAPORE, June 2 Gold slid for a fifth straight session on Monday, in its longest losing streak since November, as investor sentiment was hurt by stronger global equities and weak physical demand in Asia. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold eased 0.3 percent to $1,247.20 an ounce by 0028 GMT. It wasn't too far from a 4-month low of $1,241.99 hit on Friday. * The 5-day fall is the metal's longest losing streak since October-November when it fell for seven straight days. * Gold is often seen as an investment-hedge to riskier assets such as equities. Global equity markets traded mostly flat on Friday but the Dow and S&P 500 set fresh closing highs. * Hedge funds and money managers cut their bullish bets in gold futures and options in the latest week to their lowest level in nearly four months, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Friday. * U.S. gold coin sales in May fell slightly from a month earlier amid lacklustre retail buying interest, U.S. Mint data showed, although dealers expect this week's drop in spot prices to spur some bargain hunting by collectors. * The U.S. Mint said it will cease rationing its popular American Eagle silver bullion investment coins, as retail investment demand has waned. * Gold premiums in India almost halved last week on hopes the new government would ease restrictions on imports of the precious metal, while demand in the rest of Asia failed to pick up despite a drop in prices. * Key physical markets of Hong Kong and China are shut on Monday for a public holiday. * For the week, markets are also eyeing key economic data such as U.S. non-farm payrolls * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * The dollar edged up slightly in early Asian trade, while the euro came under pressure as the market braced for further stimulus measures from the European Central Bank this week. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0750 France Markit Manufacturing PMI May 0755 Germany Markit/BME Manufacturing PMI May 0800 Euro zone Markit Manufacturing PMI May 1200 Germany Consumer prices May 1400 U.S. ISM Manufacturing PMI May 1400 U.S. Construction spending April PRICES AT 0028 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1247.2 -3.49 -0.28 Spot silver 18.72 0.04 0.21 Spot platinum 1447.6 2.9 0.2 Spot palladium 832.25 -0.35 -0.04 Comex gold 1247.7 1.7 0.14 Comex silver 18.755 0.073 0.39 Euro 1.3621 DXY 80.454 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Michael Perry)