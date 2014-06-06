SINGAPORE, June 6 Gold held on to sharp overnight gains on Friday and was headed for a weekly rise after two straight declines, after the European Central Bank launched a series of measures to pump money into the sluggish euro zone economy. Investors refrained from taking big positions in early trading as they were eyeing U.S. nonfarm payrolls report later in the day for a gauge on the world's biggest economy. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was steady at $1,253.90 an ounce by 0035 GMT, after jumping nearly 1 percent on Thursday - its biggest jump in three weeks. * The metal is up 0.2 percent for the week, after having hit a four-month low earlier in the week. * The ECB outlined a four-year 400 billion euro ($544.86 billion) scheme giving banks that have been holding back credit an incentive to increase lending to businesses in the euro zone, and pledged to do more if needed to fight off the risk of Japan-like deflation. * The bank also noted that euro zone inflation has been stuck in "the danger zone" below 1 percent since October. * Gold is often seen as a hedge against inflation and a slowing economy. * Silver market players are in favour of an electronic, auction-based system for setting a benchmark price with a broader base of contributors when the 'fix' ceases in August, the London Bullion Market Association said. * Among other precious metals, platinum and palladium added to gains after South Africa's AMCU union president said the union's 12,500 rand ($1,200) per month wage demand was "non-negotiable", dashing hopes of a speedy resolution to the five-month strikes. * Palladium was on track for a fourth straight weekly gain. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * The euro consolidated gains early on Friday, having staged a dramatic rebound from a four-month trough as investors booked profits after the European Central Bank eased policy in a long-anticipated move. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0600 Germany Industrial output April 0600 Germany Trade data April 0645 France Trade data April 1230 U.S. Non-farm payrolls May 1230 U.S. Unemployment rate May 1900 U.S. Consumer credit April PRICES AT 0035 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1253.9 0.61 0.05 Spot silver 19.03 0.03 0.16 Spot platinum 1439 1.8 0.13 Spot palladium 836.25 0.55 0.07 Comex gold 1254 0.7 0.06 Comex silver 19.045 -0.038 -0.2 Euro 1.3659 DXY 80.353 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Michael Perry)