SINGAPORE, Aug 28 Gold rose for the third straight day on Thursday as the euro
regained strength against the U.S. dollar and tensions between Ukraine and Russia burnished the
metal's safe haven appeal.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Gold added $1.46 an ounce to $1,283.91 by 0026 GMT, moving away from a two-month
low of $1,273.06 hit on Aug. 21.
* U.S. gold was at $1,285.00 an ounce, up $1.60.
* Ukraine accused Russia of launching a new military incursion across its eastern border on
Wednesday, as hopes quickly faded that Tuesday's talks between their two presidents might mark a
turning point in a five-month-old crisis.
* The European Central Bank is unlikely to take new policy action next week unless August
inflation figures, due on Friday, show the eurozone sinking significantly towards deflation, ECB
sources said.
* The United States is intensifying its push to build an international campaign against
Islamic State jihadist fighters in Iraq and Syria, including recruiting partners for potential
joint military action, Obama administration officials said on Wednesday.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click or
MARKET NEWS
* Asian stocks crept up early on Thursday following another steady performance by Wall
Street shares which hovered near record highs, while the euro clung to modest gains after
rebounding from 13-month lows.
* Crude oil futures settled flat after choppy trading on Wednesday, following a report that
showed declining U.S. gasoline demand in the world's top oil consumer and a build at the key
Cushing, Oklahoma, storage hub.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0755 Germany Unemployment rate Aug
0800 Euro zone M3 money supply July
0900 Euro zone Economic sentiment Aug
0900 Euro zone Consumer Confidence Aug
1200 Germany Consumer prices Aug
1230 U.S. GDP Q2
1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1400 U.S. Pending homes sales July
Precious metals prices 0026 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume (in lots)
Spot Gold 1283.91 1.46 +0.11 6.55
Spot Silver 19.45 0.03 +0.15 0.21
Spot Platinum 1414.25 3.75 +0.27 3.42
Spot Palladium 889.75 0.75 +0.08 24.79
COMEX GOLD DEC4 1285.00 1.60 +0.12 6.92 952
COMEX SILVER SEP4 19.46 0.05 +0.00 0.46 276
Euro/Dollar 1.3191
Dollar/Yen 103.86
(Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)