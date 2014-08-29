SINGAPORE, Aug 29 Gold hardly moved on Friday but was on track for its first monthly gain since June after some investors ditched equities and poured their money back into gold due to growing tensions between Russia and Ukraine. Ukraine's president said on Thursday that Russian troops had entered his country in support of pro-Moscow rebels who captured a key coastal town, sharply escalating a separatist war and prompting anger and alarm among Kiev's Western allies. FUNDAMENTALS * Gold was little changed at $1,290.25 an ounce by 0030 GMT. Gold prices were more than $600 below a record hit in 2011. * U.S. gold was steady at $1,291.40 an ounce. * U.S. investors and traders have filed more than two dozen antitrust lawsuits against the banks involved in setting the London gold and silver fixes, accusing them of colluding to manipulate the global gold and silver price benchmarks. * The United States is intensifying its push to build an international campaign against Islamic State jihadist fighters in Iraq and Syria, including recruiting partners for potential joint military action, Obama administration officials said on Wednesday. * World No.2 platinum producer Impala Platinum said on Thursday it had launched a strategic review that could include a shift to mechanisation in the wake of a five-month strike that hit its Rustenburg operations in South Africa. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * Asian shares slumped in early trading on Friday, after flaring Ukraine tensions ruined investors' appetite for risk and bolstered the safe-haven yen. * The safe-haven yen held firm early on Friday, while the euro was on track to post its second straight month of declines as tensions between Ukraine and Russia flared up again. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0600 Germany Retail sales July 0900 Euro zone Consumer prices Aug 0900 Euro zone Unemployment rate July 1230 U.S. Personal income July 1345 U.S. Chicago PMI Aug 1355 U.S. Univ of Michigan sentiment index Aug Precious metals prices 0030 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1290.25 0.51 +0.04 7.08 Spot Silver 19.52 -0.03 -0.15 0.57 Spot Platinum 1423.29 3.29 +0.23 4.08 Spot Palladium 893.95 0.95 +0.11 25.38 COMEX GOLD DEC4 1291.40 1.00 +0.08 7.46 1240 COMEX SILVER SEP4 19.51 -0.03 +0.00 0.70 18 Euro/Dollar 1.3182 Dollar/Yen 103.70 (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Michael Perry)