* Dollar at 7-month high vs yen, 1-year peak vs euro
* Gold to see range-trading ahead of ECB, U.S. jobs data -
trader
* Palladium gains for 5th session, holds near 13-1/2 year
high
(Updates prices)
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, Sept 2 Gold fell to its lowest level
in nearly a week on Tuesday as a stronger dollar outweighed any
safe-haven demand from lower equities and heightened tensions
over Ukraine.
Palladium hovered near a 13-1/2 year high on fears that
possible Western sanctions on Russia could hit supply, while
silver tracked gold lower as the dollar hit a seven-month peak
against the yen and held near a one-year high against the euro.
The dollar strength ahead of this week's European Central
Bank policy meet and U.S. non-farm payrolls data has precious
metals traders worried that gold could fall to lower levels in
the next few sessions.
"It does seem like gold is struggling. Ukraine tensions
remain unresolved and yet gold is below $1,300," said one Hong
Kong-based bullion trader. Gold is often seen as an alternative
investment during times of geopolitical uncertainties.
"People are concerned about the dollar strength and I think
we will trade in a tight range between $1,278 and $1,290 until
we get ECB and non-farm payrolls out of the way."
Spot gold fell 0.5 percent to $1,281.20 an ounce by
0631 GMT, after earlier dipping to $1,280.10 - its lowest since
Aug. 27.
Markets are primarily focused on the ECB meeting on Thursday
as they seek clarity on the bank's response to a stalled
recovery, disappearing inflation and the sluggish pace of reform
in the euro zone.
Weak euro zone data, along with the Ukraine crisis and
possibility of an imminent policy easing, has kept the euro
under pressure, boosting the dollar.
Bullion investors were also eyeing U.S. non-farm payrolls
data and the unemployment rate due on Friday to gauge the
strength of the world's biggest economy and its impact on the
Federal Reserve's monetary policy.
These factors and a stronger dollar have largely offset any
safe-haven buying from the ongoing Ukraine crisis.
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko accused Russia on
Monday of "direct and undisguised aggression" that he said had
radically changed the battlefield balance as Kiev's forces
suffered a further reverse in their war with pro-Moscow
separatists.
Palladium, however, got a boost from the Ukraine crisis as
investors fear fresh Western sanctions on Russia could include
producers of palladium, which is used in autocatalysts. Russia
accounts for over 40 percent of global palladium supply.
Spot palladium rose nearly 0.1 percent to $903.97 - a
fifth straight session of gains. The metal climbed as high as
$910 on Monday, its highest since 2001, before paring some gains
to close up 0.5 percent.
"While there haven't been any metal-related restrictions
just yet, disruptions in Russian supply could have a significant
impact on the global availability of palladium," ANZ analysts
said in a note.
PRICES AT 0631 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1281.2 -5.84 -0.45
Spot silver 19.46 0.01 0.05
Spot platinum 1418.25 1.55 0.11
Spot palladium 903.97 0.57 0.06
Comex gold 1282.1 -5.3 -0.41
Comex silver 19.505 0.013 0.07
Euro 1.3122
DXY 82.883
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Edwina Gibbs, Tom
Hogue and Biju Dwarakanath)