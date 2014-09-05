* Gold posts third weekly drop in four
* Ceasefire in Ukraine dents safe-haven demand
* Asian physical premium rises, SPDR ETF holdings down
(Coming up: U.S. employment trends Monday)
By Frank Tang and Jan Harvey
NEW YORK/LONDON, Sept 5 Gold prices rose on
Friday, recovering from their lowest in nearly three months hit
earlier in the session, after disappointing U.S. payrolls data
tempered speculation that the Federal Reserve will raise
interest rates any time soon.
Bullion pared some gains, however, after Ukraine and
pro-Russian rebels agreed a ceasefire, seen as the first step
towards ending a conflict in eastern Ukraine that has caused the
worst standoff between Moscow and the West since the Cold War
ended.
U.S. employers hired the fewest number of workers in eight
months in August and more Americans gave up the hunt for jobs,
providing a cautious U.S. central bank with more reasons to wait
longer before raising interest rates.
"The higher gold prices are reflecting the expectation the
Fed will not immediately raise interest rates after the weak job
numbers, but the ceasefire deflated safe-haven appetite
somewhat," said Alfonso Esparza, senior currency strategist at
online forex broker Oanda in Toronto.
Spot gold was up 0.4 percent at $1,266.05 an ounce by
2:21 p.m. EDT (1821 GMT), having earlier risen as high as
$1,273.45.
In overnight trade, the metal hit $1,256.90, its lowest
since June 11. Gold prices posted a 1.6 percent drop for week on
economic optimism and as the dollar rallied, marking their third
decline in the last four weeks.
U.S. COMEX gold futures for December delivery settled
up 80 cents an ounce at $1,267.30, with trading volume about 10
percent below their 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data
showed.
The U.S. Labor Department said nonfarm payrolls rose 142,000
last month, the smallest increase in eight months.
U.S. short-term interest rate futures contracts rose after
the report, leading traders to boost bets the Fed will not raise
interest rates until the second half of 2015.
In the main physical gold markets, where demand has been
soft in recent months, buying picked up slightly. Asian dealers
said premiums in China, the top buyer of gold, rose to $4 to $5
an ounce above spot prices, from $3 in the previous session.
However, SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund and a good measure of investor
sentiment, said its holdings fell 4.78 tonnes to 785.73 tonnes
on Thursday - the biggest one-day drop since April 16.
Among other precious metals, silver was up 0.6
percent to $19.12 an ounce, while platinum edged down 0.2
percent to $1,401.80 an ounce and palladium gained 0.4
percent to $887.25 an ounce.
2:21 PM EDT LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL
US Gold DEC 1267.30 0.80 0.1 1258.00 1274.80 96,550
US Silver DEC 19.156 0.018 0.1 19.020 19.280 23,790
US Plat OCT 1411.00 2.70 0.2 1403.50 1413.00 7,263
US Pall DEC 891.45 0.45 0.1 883.55 893.05 3,038
Gold 1266.05 5.21 0.4 1256.90 1273.45
Silver 19.120 0.120 0.6 19.030 19.230
Platinum 1401.80 -2.20 -0.2 1404.60 1410.00
Palladium 887.25 3.45 0.4 883.70 890.25
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG
US Gold 105,761 121,792 157,285 13.38 -0.11
US Silver 24,273 57,199 52,976 16.94 0.14
US Platinum 8,756 8,880 11,751 12.69 -0.07
US Palladium 3,047 10,064 6,120 18.71 0.31
(Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore;
Editing by Marguerita Choy)