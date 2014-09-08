* Traders watch Ukraine situation to see if ceasefire holds
* China markets shut on Monday for a holiday
(Updates prices)
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, Sept 8 Gold held steady on Monday,
clinging to gains from the previous session on a disappointing
U.S. nonfarm payrolls report that eased concerns about an early
interest rate increase, with investors also eyeing developments
in the Ukraine crisis.
Spot gold was little changed at $1,268.06 an ounce by
0638 GMT, following a 0.6 percent gain on Friday after data
showed U.S. employers hired the fewest number of workers in
eight months in August.
The metal also remained well-bid as Asian shares edged down
on Monday, taking little comfort from mixed Chinese trade data,
but volumes were thin as markets in China, the top buyer of
bullion, were closed for a holiday.
"Gold found some support as the case for a more cautious Fed
was strengthened following slower U.S. jobs growth in August,"
said Victor Thianpiriya, an analyst at ANZ.
Weak data on the strength of the economy could prompt the
U.S. Federal Reserve to be cautious about raising interest
rates. An increase in rates would dull the demand for
non-interest yielding assets such as gold.
Other traders said developments in Ukraine were being
watched to see if the ceasefire agreed with the pro-Russian
rebels would hold up.
Fighting has already flared up in eastern Ukraine overnight
into Sunday, killing one woman and injuring at least four people
and jeopardising a ceasefire struck less than two days earlier.
Any worsening of the crisis, which has caused the sharpest
confrontation between Russia and the West since the Cold War,
could boost gold as it is seen as an alternative investment
during times of political and financial uncertainties.
For now, the strength in the dollar is souring demand for
bullion. Hedge funds and money managers decreased their bullish
futures and option bets in gold for a third consecutive week to
the lowest since June, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission
said on Friday.
Physical demand picked up last week as gold fell to a near
three-month low, also lending some support to prices.
PRICES AT 0638 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1268.06 -0.53 -0.04
Spot silver 19.25 0.11 0.57
Spot platinum 1406.74 6.24 0.45
Spot palladium 888.75 4.25 0.48
Comex gold 1269.1 1.8 0.14
Comex silver 19.28 0.124 0.65
Euro 1.2937
DXY 83.936
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most
active months
(Editing by Joseph Radford, Muralikumar Anantharaman and Anand
Basu)