* Traders watch Ukraine situation to see if ceasefire holds * China markets shut on Monday for a holiday (Updates prices) By A. Ananthalakshmi SINGAPORE, Sept 8 Gold held steady on Monday, clinging to gains from the previous session on a disappointing U.S. nonfarm payrolls report that eased concerns about an early interest rate increase, with investors also eyeing developments in the Ukraine crisis. Spot gold was little changed at $1,268.06 an ounce by 0638 GMT, following a 0.6 percent gain on Friday after data showed U.S. employers hired the fewest number of workers in eight months in August. The metal also remained well-bid as Asian shares edged down on Monday, taking little comfort from mixed Chinese trade data, but volumes were thin as markets in China, the top buyer of bullion, were closed for a holiday. "Gold found some support as the case for a more cautious Fed was strengthened following slower U.S. jobs growth in August," said Victor Thianpiriya, an analyst at ANZ. Weak data on the strength of the economy could prompt the U.S. Federal Reserve to be cautious about raising interest rates. An increase in rates would dull the demand for non-interest yielding assets such as gold. Other traders said developments in Ukraine were being watched to see if the ceasefire agreed with the pro-Russian rebels would hold up. Fighting has already flared up in eastern Ukraine overnight into Sunday, killing one woman and injuring at least four people and jeopardising a ceasefire struck less than two days earlier. Any worsening of the crisis, which has caused the sharpest confrontation between Russia and the West since the Cold War, could boost gold as it is seen as an alternative investment during times of political and financial uncertainties. For now, the strength in the dollar is souring demand for bullion. Hedge funds and money managers decreased their bullish futures and option bets in gold for a third consecutive week to the lowest since June, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Friday. Physical demand picked up last week as gold fell to a near three-month low, also lending some support to prices. PRICES AT 0638 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1268.06 -0.53 -0.04 Spot silver 19.25 0.11 0.57 Spot platinum 1406.74 6.24 0.45 Spot palladium 888.75 4.25 0.48 Comex gold 1269.1 1.8 0.14 Comex silver 19.28 0.124 0.65 Euro 1.2937 DXY 83.936 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months