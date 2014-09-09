SINGAPORE, Sept 9 Gold hovered near its lowest in three months on Tuesday after sharp overnight losses as the dollar traded at 14-month highs against a basket of major currencies, dimming the metal's appeal as a currency hedge. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was little changed at $1,255.20 an ounce by 0028 GMT. The metal closed down 1 percent on Monday, after earlier hitting $1,251.24 - its lowest since June. * The dollar was boosted after a Federal Reserve study on interest rates and as the sterling was pressured amid ongoing jitters that Scotland could vote to secede from the United Kingdom. * A research from the San Francisco Federal Reserve noted that investors are pricing in a lower trajectory for interest rate rises than members of the Fed itself. * A stronger greenback makes dollar-denominated gold more expensive for holders of other currencies. * An independent Scotland could lay claim to a part of the United Kingdom's 310-tonne gold reserves if votes go in favour of the "Yes" campaign this month, with ownership of Britain's bullion hoard up for negotiation along with other assets. * Investors were also eyeing developments geopolitical tensions over the Ukraine crisis. Russia signalled on Monday it might ban Western airlines from flying over its territory as part of an "asymmetrical" response to new European Union sanctions over the Ukraine crisis. * In news from the physical markets, the U.S. Mint said it will cease accepting dealer orders for its American Eagle platinum bullion coins after Oct. 1 as demand tumbles, and plans to make fewer platinum coins for investors next year. * Top buyer China is back from a holiday on Tuesday, and premiums on the Shanghai Gold Exchange will be watched to gauge the strength of buying interest in the market. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * Scotland's threat to secede from the United Kingdom knocked the British pound to a 10-month low against the U.S. dollar on Monday and sparked weakness in major stock markets already uncertain as to whether a cease-fire in Ukraine would hold. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0645 France Trade data July 0645 France Budget balance July 1130 U.S. NFIB business optimism Aug 1400 U.S. JOLTS job openings July PRICES AT 0028 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1255.2 -0.24 -0.02 Spot silver 18.99 0.01 0.05 Spot platinum 1394.24 2.84 0.2 Spot palladium 881.95 4.85 0.55 Comex gold 1256.4 2.1 0.17 Comex silver 19.05 0.089 0.47 Euro 1.2896 DXY 84.308 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)