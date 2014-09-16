SINGAPORE, Sept 16 Gold clung to small overnight
gains on Tuesday but investors refrained from taking big
positions in the metal as they waited for the start of a Federal
Reserve policy meeting for clues on when the U.S. central bank
could raise interest rates.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was little changed at $1,233.20 an ounce
by 0025 GMT. The metal hit an eight-month low of $1,225.30 in
the previous session, before paring losses to close up 0.4
percent on weaker equities.
* Investors are watching the Fed's words closely for any
clues on the timing of the first U.S. rate hike in more than
eight years. Any hike in interest rates would dim the appeal of
gold, a non-interest bearing asset.
* The Fed will begin its two-day policy meet later in the
day, with an announcement expected on Wednesday.
* The dollar, which has been strengthening recently in
anticipation of an earlier-than-expected rate hike, is also
being keenly watched as any further gains would hurt gold.
* Holdings at the world's largest silver-backed
exchange-traded funds rose to a record high as a pullback in
prices prompted long-term retail investors to increase purchases
of the precious metal.
* In mining news, Zimbabwe said it would cut the royalty
imposed on gold producers to 5 percent from 7 percent to boost
production as companies are struggling with low prices.
* Gold mining companies will and should join forces more
often to develop big capital projects, the chief executive of
Goldcorp Inc said on Monday, as the battered gold
industry looks for ways to reduce risks at a time of weak
bullion prices.
* Africa's largest gold producer AngloGold Ashanti
has scrapped a planned demerger and rights issue after a
shareholder revolt against the overhaul announced five days ago,
and might be forced to sell assets to shore up its finances.
MARKET NEWS
* Brent crude fell below $97 per barrel on Monday, its
lowest level in more than two years, as weak Chinese economic
data cut the prospect for demand at a time of abundant supply.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0200 China Foreign direct investment Aug
0900 Germany ZEW economic sentiment Sep
0900 Euro zone Labour costs Q2
Federal Open Market Committee starts two-day policy meeting
PRICES AT 0025 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1233.2 0.46 0.04
Spot silver 18.64 0.07 0.38
Spot platinum 1362 1.7 0.12
Spot palladium 832.25 -1.45 -0.17
Comex gold 1233.7 -1.4 -0.11
Comex silver 18.66 0.04 0.21
Euro 1.2942
DXY 84.227
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)