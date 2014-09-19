SINGAPORE, Sept 19 Gold held above its lowest in
8-1/2 months on Friday but was headed for a third straight
weekly drop on fears that a rate hike in the United States and a
strengthening economy could dim the metal's appeal.
Investors were also eyeing the results of Scotland's
independence referendum to gauge the impact on the dollar, which
was already trading near a four-year high against a basket of
major currencies.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was little changed at $1,224.64 an ounce
by 0037 GMT, poised for a 0.3 percent drop for the week.
* On Thursday, the metal fell to $1,216.01 - its lowest
since early January - before recovering modestly to close up 0.2
percent.
* Gold came under selling pressure after the Federal Reserve
indicated on Wednesday it could raise borrowing costs faster
than expected when it starts moving, though it renewed its
pledge to keep interest rates near zero for a "considerable
time."
* Any increase in rates would dim the appeal of
non-interest-bearing assets such as bullion.
* Gold was also hurt after data showed that the number of
Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell more
than expected last week, suggesting a sharp slowdown in job
growth in August was an aberration.
* At least 15 companies have expressed interest in replacing
the century-old London gold benchmark, with a new system seen in
place by the end of 2014 as banks effectively call time on the
current process, two sources familiar with the matter said.
* China launched a gold exchange open to foreign players for
the first time on Thursday, putting the world's top bullion
buyer on track to win a race to set the benchmark price in Asia.
* In mining news, Mali plans to boost funding opportunities
for its artisanal miners and to improve the policing of a sector
that produces about a third of the country's gold exports,
officials said on Thursday at the start of a mining reform
meeting.
MARKET NEWS
* Sterling rose to a two-week high against the U.S. dollar
and two-year peak against the euro on Friday, taking comfort
from a poll showing support for Scotland to remain in the United
Kingdom.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0600 Germany Producer prices Aug
0800 Euro zone Current account July
1400 U.S. Leading index Aug
PRICES AT 0037 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1224.64 -0.55 -0.04
Spot silver 18.49 0.02 0.11
Spot platinum 1344.25 0.85 0.06
Spot palladium 828.72 1.72 0.21
Comex gold 1225.4 -1.5 -0.12
Comex silver 18.525 0.008 0.04
Euro 1.2915
DXY 84.278
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)