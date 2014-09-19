* Gold headed for 0.3 percent drop for the week
* Scotland votes 'no' to independence
* Chinese premiums steady at $5-$6/oz
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, Sept 19 Gold held above its lowest in
8-1/2 months on Friday but was headed for a third straight
weekly drop on fears that a rate hike in the United States and a
strengthening economy could dim the metal's appeal.
Bullion came under pressure after the Federal Reserve
indicated on Wednesday it could raise borrowing costs faster
than expected when it starts moving, though it renewed its
pledge to keep interest rates near zero for a "considerable
time."
Any increase in rates would dim the appeal of
non-interest-bearing assets such as bullion.
"It is hard to make a turnaround after the Fed news with the
U.S. economic data also strong," said one Singapore-based
precious metals trader. "There are only minor supports now and
the likelihood of falling to $1,200 is high."
Spot gold was little changed at $1,224.80 an ounce by
0618 GMT, on track for a 0.3 percent drop for the week.
The metal fell to $1,216.01 in the previous session - its
lowest since early January - before recovering modestly.
Gold was also hurt after data showed that the number of
Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell more
than expected last week, suggesting a sharp slowdown in job
growth in August was an aberration.
Strong economic data would dim gold's appeal as a safe-haven
asset.
Physical demand in Asia has picked up slightly with the
lower prices, providing some support. Premiums in top buyer
China held steady at $5-$6 an ounce, compared with about $4
earlier in the week.
In the newly launched international bourse of the Shanghai
Gold Exchange, the most traded contract rose
nearly 6 percent.
Meanwhile, the uncertainty over the United Kingdom's fate
came to rest on Friday as Scotland spurned independence in a
historic referendum that had threatened to sow financial turmoil
and diminish Britain's remaining global clout.
With 31 of 32 constituencies declared, unionists had won 55
percent of the vote while separatists were on 45 percent.
Bullion investors were eyeing the results of Scotland's
independence referendum to gauge the impact on the dollar and
for any safe-haven bids, as the break up of the world's
sixth-largest economy could have had geopolitical and financial
implications.
Among other precious metals, silver, platinum
and palladium were all headed for weekly declines.
PRICES AT 0618 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1224.8 -0.39 -0.03
Spot silver 18.48 0.01 0.05
Spot platinum 1346.75 3.35 0.25
Spot palladium 826.01 -0.99 -0.12
Comex gold 1225.4 -1.5 -0.12
Comex silver 18.52 0.003 0.02
Euro 1.2907
DXY 84.358
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
