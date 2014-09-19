* Gold headed for 0.7 percent drop for the week
* Scotland votes 'no' to independence
* Chinese premiums steady at $5-$6/oz
(Updates prices, adds comment)
By Clara Denina
LONDON, Sept 19 Gold fell on Friday, heading for
a third straight weekly drop, as the dollar was buoyed by a
decline in U.S. jobless claims that reinforced the chance of a
faster-than-expected tightening in U.S. monetary policy.
Prices had fallen to their lowest since early January at
$1,216.01 on Thursday, under pressure from the Federal Reserve's
indication that it could raise borrowing costs more rapidly than
expected when it starts moving.
Any increase in interest rates would hurt investment in
non-interest-bearing assets such as bullion.
Spot gold was down 0.5 percent at $1,219.40 an ounce
by 1421 GMT, on track for a 0.7 percent drop for the week. U.S.
gold futures slid 0.5 percent to $1,220.40.
"We should expect more weakness in gold over the next two to
four weeks because of continued strength in the U.S. dollar and
probably a test of $1,200/$1,180 ...a break through that level
would trigger technical follow-up selling and prices could go
much lower," Commerzbank analyst Daniel Briesemann said.
The dollar rose 0.4 percent against a basket of leading
currencies after Thursday data showed the number of Americans
filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell more than
expected last week, suggesting a sharp slowdown in job growth in
August was an aberration.
"This week's FOMC meeting maintains our belief that the
process of U.S. monetary tightening continues and this will
encourage further advances in long-term real yields and the U.S.
dollar," Deutsche Bank said in a note.
"We therefore expect headwinds for gold prices will be
sustained into next year."
Global shares rose as the uncertainty over the United
Kingdom's fate ended on Friday as Scotland spurned independence
in a historic referendum that had threatened to sow financial
turmoil and diminish Britain's remaining global clout.
Physical demand in Asia has picked up slightly with the
lower prices, providing some support. Premiums in top buyer
China held steady at $5-$6 an ounce, compared with about $4
earlier in the week.
"Physical demand is starting to pick up with lower prices
but it's not aggressive yet. We may have a bit more room on the
downside towards $1,200/$1,180 and that should see buying
increase," MKS Nabavi said.
On the newly launched international Shanghai Gold Exchange
the most traded contract rose nearly 6 percent.
Among other precious metals, silver was also headed
for a weekly decline. The metal was down 1.1 percent at $18.26
an ounce, having touched its lowest since June 2013 in the
previous session.
Platinum was up 0.3 percent at $1,340 an ounce and
palladium fell 1 percent to $818.75 an ounce.
