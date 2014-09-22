SINGAPORE, Sept 22 Gold was stuck near its lowest since January on Monday on fears that a stronger dollar and an earlier-than-expected hike in U.S. interest rates would dim the metal's appeal. With the dollar index logging its tenth straight weekly gain last week, other precious metals were also weak. Silver was trading close to a four-year low, while platinum fell to its lowest since December. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold ticked up to $1,217.60 an ounce by 0032 GMT, but kept close to Friday's 1,213.61 - its lowest since early January. * Silver was flat and held close to a four-year low of $17.71 reached in the previous session. * Platinum hit fresh nine-month lows of $1,326.55 early on Monday, before recovering modestly. Palladium edged up 0.4 percent. * Gold has been under pressure recently as speculation has mounted that the Federal Reserve will increase interest rates sooner than expected on the back of a strong economy. * The Fed last week renewed its pledge to keep interest rates near zero for a "considerable time", but also indicated it could raise borrowing costs faster than expected when it starts moving. * Any increase in rates would dim the appeal of non-interest-bearing assets such as bullion. * Investor interest has dipped as seen in recent flows of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund. The ETF's holdings fell 7.78 tonnes to 776.44 tonnes on Friday - its lowest since December 2008. * Hedge funds and money managers also decreased their bullish futures and option bets in gold, and they switched silver into a net short position for the first time since mid-June, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Friday. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * The dollar hovered near six-year highs against the Japanese yen on Monday, underpinned by expectations the world's biggest economy will see the start of its rate-tightening cycle sooner-than-expected. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0800 Italy Industrial orders July 1230 U.S. National activity index Aug 1400 Euro zone Consumer confidence Sep 1400 U.S. Existing home sales Aug PRICES AT 0032 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1217.6 1.41 0.12 Spot silver 17.77 0.01 0.06 Spot platinum 1334.1 0.85 0.06 Spot palladium 813.25 3.25 0.4 Comex gold 1218.2 1.6 0.13 Comex silver 17.8 -0.044 -0.25 Euro 1.2844 DXY 84.674 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)