* Gold ticks up but only about $10 away from 9-month low
* SPDR holdings at lowest since Dec. 2008
* Coming up: U.S. Markit manufacturing flash PMI September
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, Sept 23 Gold ticked up on Tuesday but
was stuck near its lowest in almost nine months, hurt by
outflows from the top bullion backed exchange-traded fund as
investors adjust positions on concerns of higher U.S. interest
rates and strength in the dollar.
Investors pulled out of SPDR Gold Trust, the top
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, for a second day in a row,
with the fund's holdings falling to 774.65 tonnes on Monday -
its lowest since December 2008.
The fund is a good representation of investor sentiment due
to the size of its holdings.
Spot gold edged up 0.2 percent to $1,216.90 an ounce
by 0617 GMT after dropping for two straight days.
The precious metal could be seeing some safe-haven buying as
the United States and several Gulf Arab allies launched air and
missile strikes on Islamic State strongholds in Syria on
Tuesday, opening a new, far more complicated front in the battle
against the militants.
But despite the slight gain, spot prices remained near an
8-1/2 month low of $1,208.36 reached in the previous session.
Silver slipped 0.7 percent to $17.58, edging closer
to a four-year low of $17.30 hit on Monday.
Funds run by ETF Securities also saw outflows from precious
metals last week due to diminishing global risks and dollar
strength, said Danny Laidler, head of the firm's Australia & New
Zealand operations.
"Precious metals saw the largest outflows in over a year,
with silver and both long and short gold exchange-traded
products seeing outflows," said Laidler, adding that $263
million was pulled out of precious metals funds last week.
"We view the current gold price as a very attractive entry
point for longer-term investors."
Bullion's appeal has been hurt as the dollar hovers nears a
four-year high against a basket of major currencies as
speculation mounts that the U.S. Federal Reserve would increase
interest rates sooner than expected.
Higher interest rates would hurt gold, a non-interest
bearing asset.
Traders believe gold could extend the slide to below $1,200
and possibly to 2013 lows of $1,180, as there is little support
from technicals and physical buying.
"The strength of the dollar continues to put pressure on all
precious metals, with gold looking likely to make a play for
$1,200 in the coming sessions," MKS Group said in a note.
PRICES AT 0617 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1216.9 2.21 0.18
Spot silver 17.58 -0.12 -0.68
Spot platinum 1326 7.3 0.55
Spot palladium 801.48 3.98 0.5
Comex gold 1217.6 -0.3 -0.02
Comex silver 17.63 -0.144 -0.81
Euro 1.2849
DXY 84.671
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Editing by Himani Sarkar and Sunil Nair)