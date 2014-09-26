(Corrects 7th paragraph to say China's net gold imports rose in August, not fell) SINGAPORE, Sept 26 Gold retained overnight gains on Friday and looked set to snap a three-week losing streak on weaker equities, but it continued to be in danger of breaking below the key $1,200-an-ounce level as the dollar was poised for an eleventh week of gains. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was steady at $1,223.10 an ounce by 0035 GMT, on track for a gain of 0.5 percent for the week. * Gold rose 0.5 percent on Thursday, rebounding sharply from a nine-month low touched earlier in the session, as a sharp sell-off in U.S. equities prompted investors to buy bullion as a safe haven. * Investors will be focused on the U.S. GDP data to be released later today to gauge the strength of the economy and its impact on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy. * Strong data could prompt the Fed to increase rates faster and sooner than expected. An increase in rates could hurt non-interest-bearing bullion, and boost the dollar further. * Traders believe gold is still susceptible to falling below $1,200 - a key psychological level - which could trigger further selling. * Gold got little support from the physical markets. China's net gold imports from main conduit Hong Kong rose in August from a three-year low in July, data showed on Thursday. * Britain plans to extend laws criminalising the rigging of Libor interest rates to seven other financial benchmarks - including gold and silver fixes - by the end of this year, the finance ministry said on Thursday. * The London Bullion Market Association said on Thursday it appointed Citigroup as a market maker, underscoring the bank's ambitions to expand into the precious metals sector while others are exiting due to regulatory concerns. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * Asian shares got off to a rocky start on Friday after a sharp drop on Wall Street, and the dollar index edged away from a four-year peak hit in the previous session. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0600 Germany GfK consumer sentiment Oct 0600 Germany Import prices Aug 0645 France Consumer confidence Sep 1230 U.S. GDP Final Q2 PRICES AT 0035 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1223.1 0.66 0.05 Spot silver 17.51 0.05 0.29 Spot platinum 1313.6 7.85 0.6 Spot palladium 799.93 0.18 0.02 Comex gold 1223.8 1.9 0.16 Comex silver 17.535 0.097 0.56 Euro 1.2753 DXY 85.147 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi)