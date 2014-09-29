SINGAPORE, Sept 29 Gold extended losses to a second session on Monday, dropping towards a nine-month low, as robust U.S. economic data and a stronger dollar curbed demand for the safe-haven metal. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold slipped 0.1 percent to $1,217.57 an ounce by 0032 GMT, after dropping 0.3 percent in the previous session. The metal isn't too far from a nine-month low of $1,206.85 hit last week. * Data on Friday showed the U.S. economy grew at its fastest pace in 2-1/2 years in the second quarter. The Commerce Department raised its estimate of growth in gross domestic product to a 4.6 percent annual rate from the 4.2 percent pace reported last month. * Gold, often seen as a safe-haven investment during times of economic uncertainty, fell as the dollar gained in strength with the data, posting its eleventh weekly gain in a row against a basket of major currencies. * Investor interest in gold remained slim as world equities also gained. * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 1.20 tonnes to 772.25 tonnes on Friday. * Hedge funds and money managers cut their bullish futures and option bets in gold to their smallest since January in the week up to Sept. 23, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Friday. * Among other precious metals, palladium gained 1 percent, while silver and platinum eased. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * High-profile investor Bill Gross's departure from Pimco shook the bond market on Friday, while world stock markets and the dollar rose following data showing the U.S. economy grew at its fastest pace in more than two years in the second quarter. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0900 Euro zone Consumer confidence Sep 1200 Germany Consumer prices Sep 1230 U.S. Personal income Aug 1400 U.S. Pending home sales Aug 1430 U.S. Dallas Fed manufacturing index Sep PRICES AT 0032 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1217.57 -1.44 -0.12 Spot silver 17.55 -0.06 -0.34 Spot platinum 1296.24 -0.76 -0.06 Spot palladium 780.25 8.15 1.06 Comex gold 1218.4 3 0.25 Comex silver 17.585 0.048 0.27 Euro 1.2681 DXY 85.641 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)